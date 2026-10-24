Brendan Allen Beats Alexander Shlemenko By 10-0 Technical Fall At RAF 14

Brendan Allen opened his Real American Freestyle run with a decisive win over Alexander Shlemenko at RAF 14 in Las Vegas on Friday, October 23. The promotion’s official results list a 10-0 technical fall in the first period of their cruiserweight crossover match.

Allen’s arrival on the card followed a change of opponent for Shlemenko. Michael Page withdrew and Allen took his place, creating a meeting between the UFC middleweight and the former Bellator champion rather than the originally announced pairing. The earlier report attributed Page’s withdrawal to timing, citing a person familiar with the plans; it did not establish an injury or disciplinary issue.

Brendan Allen Controls The Wrestling Exchanges

The official statistics credit Allen with three takedowns and Shlemenko with none. All ten points appear in the first-period column; the result is recorded as a technical fall, not a pin or an MMA submission. The published bout row does not provide an exact elapsed stoppage time.

RAF’s ringside action clip shows Allen working over a bent-forward Shlemenko from a standing position before driving the exchange down to the mat. He follows the movement on top as Shlemenko turns, keeping his chest close and his arms wrapped around his opponent’s torso.

In the latter portion of that footage, the wrestlers move across the mat while the referee circles for a clearer view. Allen remains attached through the ground exchange rather than disengaging after the initial descent. The camera follows their movement from a low position beside the competition surface.

ALLEN GETS IT DONE ✅ Watch on @foxnation pic.twitter.com/6rosJh3cLY — Real American Freestyle (@RAFWrestlingUSA) October 24, 2026

WELCOME TO RAF BRENDAN ALLEN 🙌 Watch live on @foxnation pic.twitter.com/Ymvzh9LOko — Real American Freestyle (@RAFWrestlingUSA) October 24, 2026

DEBUT WIN FOR ALLEN 🔥 Watch on @foxnation pic.twitter.com/ED1xQehwNn — Real American Freestyle (@RAFWrestlingUSA) October 24, 2026

A Crossover Result On A Busy RAF 14 Card

The promotion also released a separate photographic sequence showing Allen behind Shlemenko during a lift and controlling him on the mat. Those images provide a closer angle than the audience-side video, including Shlemenko’s pink-and-black singlet and Allen’s blue competition gear.

RAF lists Allen, 30, from Covington, Louisiana, opposite the 42-year-old Shlemenko from Omsk, Russia. Their contest was not designated a championship match. The event’s title billing instead included Arman Tsarukyan against Dillon Danis in the middleweight crossover main event, with Khamzat Chimaev and Robbie Lawler assigned the catchweight crossover co-main. The Las Vegas show was advertised at Fontainebleau, with Fox Nation carrying the broadcast and an announced 9 p.m. Eastern start.

The appearance gives Allen a separate competitive outlet while his UFC plans develop. In his recent discussion of his friendship with Chimaev and championship ambitions, he anticipated an MMA return around February or March unless an exceptional offer came sooner. He described potential December activity as wrestling or jiu-jitsu, rather than confirming another UFC booking.