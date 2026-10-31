Brandon Shavers Knocks Out German Ramos In 10 Seconds At BKB Biloxi

Brandon Shavers needed only ten seconds to beat German Ramos at Bally’s Fightnight by BKB in Biloxi, Mississippi, on October 23. The light heavyweight contest ended by first-round knockout at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, according to the promotion’s finalized results.

Round 1: Uppercuts produce the immediate finish

BKB’s written account describes Shavers attacking with uppercuts at close range. Ramos was driven backward before being dropped to the canvas, ending a fight that never developed into an extended exchange. The official result is a knockout at 0:10, rather than a technical knockout or a decision. There was no second round to report and no judges’ verdict to decide the winner.

The brief excerpt above shows the immediate aftermath in BKB’s event recap, not a full-fight replay.

Shavers builds on a finishing-heavy record

The result moves the Louisiana fighter to six wins against one defeat in the promotion’s records, with every victory coming inside the distance. His BKB athlete page lists Alexandria as both his hometown and the place he fights out of, and identifies him by the nickname The Shredder.

That fight history includes a first-round knockout of Nathan Mitchell, followed by a fourth-round knockout loss to Bryce Henry. The subsequent entries are wins over Stanislav Grosu in the fourth, Roderick Stewart in the second, Dan Catlin in the second and Jose Fernandez in the third. The Catlin victory is recorded as a TKO; the other wins are listed as knockouts. Ramos becomes the latest addition to that sequence.

Ramos, nicknamed The Butcher, is listed by BKB as being from Venezuela and fighting out of Kissimmee, Florida. His record now stands at one win and one defeat. His other recorded bare-knuckle appearance was a third-round knockout victory over Marcos Marcelo Lloreda, so Biloxi brought his first loss.

A light heavyweight bout despite the profile labels

The official weigh-in sheet placed Shavers at 173.1 pounds and Ramos at 175.5. Both that sheet and the final results classify their meeting as light heavyweight. Those event-specific documents are more relevant to this contest than the athletes’ general profile labels, which list Shavers at middleweight and Ramos at super middleweight.

The close-range attack also fits the promotion’s published bare-knuckle format: its rules allow punches in the clinch, including a hold behind the neck while striking a legal target, but prohibit blows to the back of the head. Clinch work is therefore part of the permitted offense, not automatically a reason to stop and separate the fighters.

Elsewhere on the Biloxi card, Pantera Guerrero defeated Jarod Grant by unanimous decision in the main event. Rowdy Montgomery also won on the scorecards against Cub Hawkins in the middleweight co-main event, while Shavers settled his own contest without needing a verdict.