Bogdan Shumarov Sweeps Gasham Mammadov At ONE Fight Night 49 — Highlights

Bogdan Shumarov earned his fourth ONE Championship victory by defeating Gasham Mammadov via unanimous decision at ONE Fight Night 49. The lightweight kickboxing contest went the full three rounds at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, giving the Bulgarian a successful return to competition after two planned matchups fell through.

All three judges returned 30-27 scorecards for Shumarov. His overall record improved to 20-3, according to ONE’s completed written report. The contest took place on the card that aired Friday night, November 6, in the United States and Saturday morning, November 7, in Thailand.

Round 1: Body shots meet forward pressure

Mammadov began by repeatedly finding the body with his jab. Shumarov absorbed that early work and continued moving forward, answering with punches upstairs rather than allowing the newcomer’s attacks to halt his advance.

Round 2: Calf kicks change the exchanges

Shumarov increasingly targeted the calf in the second round. Those kicks disrupted Mammadov, who moved backward as the more experienced fighter kept up his output.

Round 3: Shumarov closes with punches

The Bulgarian continued connecting with punches to the head in the final round. Mammadov tried to rally with spinning kicks late, but the judges ultimately favored Shumarov across all three rounds.

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The bout proceeded at a catchweight

There was a significant qualification to the scheduled lightweight matchup. Mammadov missed the 170-pound divisional limit, and the official weigh-in release confirmed a catchweight agreement at 173.0 pounds. He also forfeited 25 percent of his purse to Shumarov.

The release lists Shumarov at 168.4 pounds with a hydration reading of 1.0074. Mammadov’s reading was 1.0248. Both readings fell within ONE’s passing threshold of 1.0250 or lower; the problem for Mammadov was his weight, rather than a failed hydration result. The agreement allowed the contest to go ahead instead of being removed from the card.

A different kind of ONE win

Shumarov’s official promotional record now stands at four wins and one loss. His previous victories were a first-round knockout of Marwen Houli, a third-round technical knockout of Constantin Rusu and a first-round knockout of Maciej Karpinski. The Mammadov decision is his first ONE victory without a stoppage.

His only promotional defeat remains a split decision against Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong at ONE Fight Night 22. The latest win therefore adds a distance-fight success to a record previously defined by his finishing power.

The October 28 booking announcement explained why simply getting back into action mattered. An injury had previously derailed a potential Regian Eersel matchup before it could become official. More recently, a scheduled meeting with Rukiya Anpo at ONE SAMURAI 4 was canceled after Anpo missed weight.

That announcement introduced Mammadov as a 23-year-old Azerbaijani with a 21-3 career record, representing Silk Muay Thai. The newcomer stands 6-foot-1, compared with Shumarov’s listed 5-foot-11. This was Mammadov’s first appearance in ONE, and the result gives him a losing start in the promotion rather than another canceled assignment for his opponent.

How the scorecards were decided

ONE kickboxing uses three-minute rounds and round-by-round scoring under the ten-point-must system. Its judging criteria place knockdowns first, followed by damage, clean strikes, then aggression and ring generalship. That differs from ONE’s MMA format, where the contest is evaluated as a whole.

Each 30-27 total gives Shumarov a three-point final margin. Mammadov found the body early and remained in the contest through the final bell, but he could not persuade any of the three judges to award him a round. Shumarov strengthens his position in the division without yet having another championship matchup announced.