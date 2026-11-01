Bo Bassett Beats Vazgen Tevanyan For First Senior World Wrestling Title

The Virginia Tech freshman finished a five-win tournament with three second-period takedowns in the gold-medal match.

Written by Jake Blend
Last updated on November 1st, 2026
Bo Bassett in blue wrestling Vazgen Tevanyan in red during the 65kg world final in Astana
Bo Bassett and Vazgen Tevanyan in the 65kg world final. Image: United World Wrestling.

Bo Bassett will begin his first college wrestling season with a senior world title already secured. The Virginia Tech freshman defeated Armenia’s Vazgen Tevanyan 9-1 in the men’s freestyle 65kg final on Friday, October 30, at Barys Arena in Astana, Kazakhstan, completing an unbeaten five-match debut at the Senior World Championships.

Virginia Tech identified him as the first senior-level world champion in the program’s history. He had not yet competed in a college dual for the Hokies when he earned the gold medal. The university’s account detailed how sustained hand fighting and repeated attacks eventually separated the finalists after a close opening period.

The result capped a year in which Bassett had already won the U20 world championship in Bratislava. His official competition record lists an 8-2 victory over Japan’s Takuto Osedo in that August final, followed by two wins over Real Woods at September’s Final X to secure the senior-team place.

Period 1: An escape before the lead changed hands

Tevanyan, a 2023 world bronze medalist, created the first serious danger when he threatened to lock up a cradle. Bassett avoided conceding the larger score and limited the exchange to a stepout. United World Wrestling’s written report described the escape as an important early moment against the Armenian.

USA Wrestling placed that opening point 45 seconds into the match. Bassett then scored a takedown as the first period expired, moving ahead 2-1 at the interval. That timing is also confirmed by Virginia Tech’s report; the late first-period score, rather than a second-period action, gave the American his initial lead.

Period 2: The gap grows through repeated attacks

Two more takedowns after the restart extended the advantage to 6-1. Tevanyan was then penalized for a wild swing, adding another point to the U.S. total. A final swing single added two more points; neither wrestler scored afterward, according to the university’s account.

The final scoring therefore comprised four two-point takedowns and a penalty point for Bassett, against one stepout for his opponent. UWW credited the winner’s constant movement and pressure with wearing down Tevanyan. Its official final-results table records a decision, not a fall or technical-superiority finish. The complete championship replay is below.

The 14-13 escape that kept the run alive

The toughest test of the tournament had come a day earlier against Russia’s Abasgadzhi Magomedov in the quarterfinal. Virginia Tech’s October 29 account put Bassett behind 10-3 at the break and 12-3 early in the second period, close to a technical-superiority defeat. He responded with seven unanswered points before Magomedov scored again.

A takedown and a turn inside the last minute reversed the result, producing a 14-13 win. That narrow recovery followed an opening pin over Canada’s Peiman Biabani and a 12-0 win against France’s Quentin Sticker. The reports disagree on the opening pin’s exact time, so no precise clock is stated here.

In the semifinal, Tajikistan’s Abdulmazhid Kudiev countered for a 2-0 lead. Bassett answered with a takedown and a four-point action, then continued scoring through another takedown and a turn to close a 12-2 technical-superiority victory. Those two very different recoveries brought him into the final against an opponent with previous senior-world podium experience.

Iran’s Rahman Amouzad and Russia’s Magomedov claimed the two bronze medals at 65kg. Amouzad beat Shamil Mamedov 5-4, while Magomedov edged Kudiev 3-2. Bassett’s victory came on the same day as Kyle Snyder’s fifth senior world title at 97kg; the two Americans won separate brackets.

A college opener follows the international campaign

Virginia Tech’s next scheduled dual is against Lehigh on Friday, November 6, at Stabler Arena in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, with a 7 p.m. Eastern start. The Hokies highlighted a potential Bassett–Luke Stanich meeting in their announcement, not a guaranteed lineup. Lehigh enters that scheduled meeting ranked No. 14, with eight ranked wrestlers, according to the university’s preview.

Published on November 1, 2026 at 1:48 am
Stay up-to-date with the latest MMA news, rumors, and updates by following the RED Monster on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram. Also, don't forget to add MiddleEasy to your Google News feed Follow us on Google News for even more coverage.
Share on Flipboard Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn
Jake Blend

Jake Blend
Jake Blend is an experienced combat sports writer with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism. Over the past 6 years, he has relentlessly covered the evolving landscapes of mixed martial arts, boxing, and Muay Thai. Whether he is reporting on the latest UFC matchups, breaking down championship fight camps, or interviewing athletes, Jake's deep-rooted passion for the sport shines through in every article.

Related

Leave a Comment