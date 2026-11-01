Bo Bassett Beats Vazgen Tevanyan For First Senior World Wrestling Title

Bo Bassett will begin his first college wrestling season with a senior world title already secured. The Virginia Tech freshman defeated Armenia’s Vazgen Tevanyan 9-1 in the men’s freestyle 65kg final on Friday, October 30, at Barys Arena in Astana, Kazakhstan, completing an unbeaten five-match debut at the Senior World Championships.

Virginia Tech identified him as the first senior-level world champion in the program’s history. He had not yet competed in a college dual for the Hokies when he earned the gold medal. The university’s account detailed how sustained hand fighting and repeated attacks eventually separated the finalists after a close opening period.

The result capped a year in which Bassett had already won the U20 world championship in Bratislava. His official competition record lists an 8-2 victory over Japan’s Takuto Osedo in that August final, followed by two wins over Real Woods at September’s Final X to secure the senior-team place.

Period 1: An escape before the lead changed hands

Tevanyan, a 2023 world bronze medalist, created the first serious danger when he threatened to lock up a cradle. Bassett avoided conceding the larger score and limited the exchange to a stepout. United World Wrestling’s written report described the escape as an important early moment against the Armenian.

USA Wrestling placed that opening point 45 seconds into the match. Bassett then scored a takedown as the first period expired, moving ahead 2-1 at the interval. That timing is also confirmed by Virginia Tech’s report; the late first-period score, rather than a second-period action, gave the American his initial lead.

Period 2: The gap grows through repeated attacks

Two more takedowns after the restart extended the advantage to 6-1. Tevanyan was then penalized for a wild swing, adding another point to the U.S. total. A final swing single added two more points; neither wrestler scored afterward, according to the university’s account.

The final scoring therefore comprised four two-point takedowns and a penalty point for Bassett, against one stepout for his opponent. UWW credited the winner’s constant movement and pressure with wearing down Tevanyan. Its official final-results table records a decision, not a fall or technical-superiority finish. The complete championship replay is below.

The 14-13 escape that kept the run alive

The toughest test of the tournament had come a day earlier against Russia’s Abasgadzhi Magomedov in the quarterfinal. Virginia Tech’s October 29 account put Bassett behind 10-3 at the break and 12-3 early in the second period, close to a technical-superiority defeat. He responded with seven unanswered points before Magomedov scored again.

A takedown and a turn inside the last minute reversed the result, producing a 14-13 win. That narrow recovery followed an opening pin over Canada’s Peiman Biabani and a 12-0 win against France’s Quentin Sticker. The reports disagree on the opening pin’s exact time, so no precise clock is stated here.

In the semifinal, Tajikistan’s Abdulmazhid Kudiev countered for a 2-0 lead. Bassett answered with a takedown and a four-point action, then continued scoring through another takedown and a turn to close a 12-2 technical-superiority victory. Those two very different recoveries brought him into the final against an opponent with previous senior-world podium experience.

Iran’s Rahman Amouzad and Russia’s Magomedov claimed the two bronze medals at 65kg. Amouzad beat Shamil Mamedov 5-4, while Magomedov edged Kudiev 3-2. Bassett’s victory came on the same day as Kyle Snyder’s fifth senior world title at 97kg; the two Americans won separate brackets.

A college opener follows the international campaign

Virginia Tech’s next scheduled dual is against Lehigh on Friday, November 6, at Stabler Arena in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, with a 7 p.m. Eastern start. The Hokies highlighted a potential Bassett–Luke Stanich meeting in their announcement, not a guaranteed lineup. Lehigh enters that scheduled meeting ranked No. 14, with eight ranked wrestlers, according to the university’s preview.