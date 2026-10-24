Bella Mir Defeats Hope Chase With A Second-Period Technical Fall At RAF 14

Bella Mir lifted Hope Chase off the mat during a 10-0 victory at RAF 14, finishing their middleweight wrestling match by technical fall in the second period. The result came at Friday’s October 23 event in Las Vegas, where Mir returned to competition while discussing a separate route back toward the UFC.

The promotion’s finalized bout statistics show five points for Mir in each period and none for Chase. Those entries account for the entire winning margin, with two takedowns credited to Mir and zero to her opponent. No exact elapsed finish time is supplied in the published result. RAF announced the win at 01:52 UTC on Saturday, October 24.

A Lift Captured From Two Angles

Official ringside footage catches the pair in a standing exchange before Mir takes Chase into the air and follows her down. The short audience-side recording keeps the action in a wide shot, with the referee moving alongside the wrestlers as they reach the competition surface.

A separate official photographic sequence provides the closer view: Mir bends forward with her arms around Chase’s lower body, while Chase’s feet are clear of the mat. Another image captures the rotation with the athletes airborne. Mir’s blue-and-purple singlet carries her surname; Chase wears pink-and-black gear.

MIR TAKES THE WIN 🔥 Watch on @foxnation pic.twitter.com/eMh8Pxu7Oi — Real American Freestyle (@RAFWrestlingUSA) October 24, 2026

BELLA MIR SENT IT ✈️ Watch on @foxnation pic.twitter.com/GuumWdO4oA — Real American Freestyle (@RAFWrestlingUSA) October 24, 2026

MIR WITH A STATEMENT Watch on @foxnation pic.twitter.com/8KDcOkUFgk — Real American Freestyle (@RAFWrestlingUSA) October 24, 2026

The available highlight is a brief extract rather than a continuous recording of both periods. It does not establish the order of every scoring action, so the finalized period totals remain the basis for the result. The stoppage is recorded as a technical fall, not a pin, submission or judges’ decision.

Wrestling Alongside Mir’s MMA Plans

RAF lists Mir, 23, with North Central WC and Las Vegas as her hometown. Chase, 27, is listed from Pittsburgh. Their middleweight contest was not designated a championship match; the card separately billed Arman Tsarukyan against Dillon Danis as its middleweight crossover title main event, with Khamzat Chimaev and Robbie Lawler in the co-main slot.

Mir’s next MMA appearance remains a different matter. In her recent discussion of her UFC agreement and regional plans, she described potential Tuff-N-Uff appearances starting in January and building toward another Contender Series opportunity. She did not announce a signed opponent or a specific fight date.

That discussion followed her August 25 unanimous-decision loss to Alex Apodaca, with all three judges scoring the Contender Series bout 29-28. Friday’s freestyle assignment therefore did not represent a UFC debut or a regional MMA return. It put her on a different competition surface at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, with Fox Nation carrying the RAF broadcast.