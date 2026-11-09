Azerbaijan Wins Two Beach Wrestling Golds, Senegal Adds Third At Dakar 2026

Azerbaijan claimed both men’s titles on the final day of beach wrestling at Dakar 2026, while Senegal collected a third gold through Ndeye Khady Anna Diatta. The November 8 finals at Saly Beach West also brought the Dominican Republic its first gold of these Youth Olympic Games.

Four divisions completed the two-day programme: men’s 70kg and 90kg, and women’s 45kg and 65kg. All four gold-medal bouts finished with 3–1 scores, although the routes to those results were very different.

Men’s 70kg, single period: Guliyev changes the result at the end

Tunar Amil Guliyev overcame Georgia’s Luka Makharadze after escaping elbow control, threatening an inside trip and finishing a late leg attack. Makharadze had protected a 1–1 criteria lead; a failed Georgian challenge supplied the final point.

The official classification lists the Azerbaijani with five victories, 14 technical points scored and two conceded across the competition. Ukraine’s Mykyta Kuzmenko secured bronze by beating Iran’s Kiarash Torabi 4–2.

Men’s 90kg, single period: Karimli wins the boundary exchanges

Elgun Karimli beat Georgia’s Nuradin Mustafaev through boundary pressure. UWW describes an early stepout, an equalizer conceded while avoiding a bigger throw, and two further exits that ended the contest after Mustafaev briefly led on criteria.

Karimli’s tournament record was five wins with 17 technical points for and only one against. Senegal’s Ablaye Diouf recovered from his semifinal defeat to the eventual champion and defeated Brazil’s Allan de Sousa Beserra 4–1 for bronze.

The semifinal brackets also show how the two Azerbaijani champions reached the last match. Guliyev defeated Kuzmenko 2–0, while Makharadze beat Torabi 3–0. At 90kg, Karimli won by fall over Diouf with a 5–0 technical score, and Mustafaev defeated De Sousa Beserra 3–0. Those were knockout results, separate from the later medal matches.

Women’s 45kg, single period: Diatta survives the reviews

UWW describes Diatta leading before an apparent winning headlock by Rios Silva. Review reversed the award because the Mexican’s head touched first. Rios closed to one point, but another head-first landing on a headlock attempt gave Diatta victory.

The official final book confirms the 45kg result. Colombia’s Valery Rubio Torres took bronze, defeating Algeria’s Meriem Grib 4–0.

Diatta had reached the final by defeating Rubio Torres 4–0 in the semifinal. Her completed tournament ledger shows five wins, 13 technical points scored and two conceded. Rios Silva finished with four wins, having beaten Grib by fall in the other semifinal.

The Olympics’ French-language account marked the home wrestler’s success with a directly related clip of the contest and the crowd’s celebration. This was a different division from Elisabeth Diatta’s historic 55kg victory the previous day.

3ème médaille d’or pour le Sénégal aux @jojdakar2026 🇸🇳🥇 Ndeye Khady Anna DIATTA décroche l’or en moins de 45kg dans une ambiance incroyable 😍#JeuxOlympiques #Dakar2026 pic.twitter.com/7tuFLmjgz7 — Jeux Olympiques™ (@jeuxolympiques) November 8, 2026

Women’s 65kg, single period: Rosado completes a second win over Eningo

Yolayni Rosado Valerio beat Spain’s Graciela Eningo Asama after also winning their group meeting 3–2. A snapdown and a change of direction gave Rosado a two-point lead in the final.

Eningo scored when Rosado touched outside during a pushout attempt. The Dominican finished when the Spaniard lost balance on an attack. Official Olympic footage shows Rosado celebrating with her flag.

Mongolia’s Anujin Erkhembaatar, whom Rosado had beaten 3–1 in the semifinal, won bronze by fall over Egypt’s Malak Abdelgalil, with a 6–2 technical score. Senegal finished the beach-wrestling programme with three golds and two bronzes, according to UWW’s completed event report.

Rosado’s group results were 2–1 against India’s Antra, 4–2 against Kenya’s Jemimah Wanjala and that earlier win over Eningo. Her final classification lists five victories, 15 technical points scored and seven conceded. The Spanish silver medalist finished with three wins, ten points for and eight against.

The competition used one three-minute period per bout, not the multi-round format familiar from boxing or MMA. A scoring throw can end a match before the clock expires; stepouts also contribute points. The Dakar boxing programme continues separately through November 12.

Related wrestling coverage: the U.S. women’s world team championship.