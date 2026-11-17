Arman Tsarukyan defeated Neiman Gracie by a 10-0 technical fall in the first period of their RAF Abu Dhabi co-main event on November 14. The catchweight crossover match at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi ended with 4.4 seconds remaining on the opening-period broadcast clock.

The broadcast graphic identified a 182-pound limit. Its championship implications therefore need to be distinguished from Tsarukyan’s separate UFC lightweight career. The Armenian entered as RAF’s middleweight crossover champion, but this was not a defense of that belt. The promotion separated the catchweight contest from its championship matches on the Abu Dhabi card, which also featured Khamzat Chimaev against Chris Weidman in the main event.

Period 1: A Takedown Opens The Route To Successive Turns

Tsarukyan first pushed Gracie beyond the boundary to take a one-point lead. He then created space before getting behind the Brazilian for a takedown, increasing his advantage to three. Gracie was unable to prevent the exposure sequence that followed from the grounded position.

Three successive turns added six points while Tsarukyan maintained control, taking the score to 9-0. After the wrestlers returned to their feet, another step-out supplied the final point. No second or third period was contested, and the stoppage came through the scoring margin rather than a pin or submission.

Arman Tsarukyan just DOMINATED Neiman Gracie at RAF Abu Dhabi 😳 (via @RAFWrestlingUSA) pic.twitter.com/bMqnQqaJMv — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) November 14, 2026

The finalized event record credits Tsarukyan with one takedown and Gracie with none. That total distinguishes the initial scoring entry from the turns accumulated afterward; it does not mean the leader needed a new takedown for every two-point addition.

BATMAN 🔥 Watch on @foxnation in the U.S. and @starzplayarabia in MENA pic.twitter.com/cOYz1djvsv — Real American Freestyle (@RAFWrestlingUSA) November 14, 2026

Pettis Remains Next On The Champion’s Schedule

The result moves Tsarukyan’s promotional wrestling record to nine wins and one loss. His sole recorded RAF defeat remains the 5-2 decision against Colby Covington in July, so the victory extends his recent success without making his overall league record unbeaten.

His previous appearance brought the middleweight crossover championship against Dillon Danis at RAF 14 on October 23. The Gracie meeting was a different, already scheduled assignment, rather than another title-winning performance or a replacement opponent for his next championship match.

Gracie leaves Abu Dhabi at 0-2 in RAF. His earlier league appearance was an 11-3 loss to Shara Magomedov in Moscow on September 5. Both outings belong to freestyle wrestling; neither score changes the Brazilian’s separate mixed martial arts record.

Tsarukyan’s athlete page next lists Anthony Pettis at RAF 15 on November 28 in the Chicago area. That matchup carries middleweight crossover championship status. It was booked before the Abu Dhabi result, not announced as a new reward afterward.