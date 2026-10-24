Arman Tsarukyan Wins RAF 14 Title With 10-0 Technical Fall Over Dillon Danis – Highlights

Arman Tsarukyan captured Real American Freestyle’s middleweight crossover championship by defeating Dillon Danis 10-0 in the first period of Friday’s RAF 14 main event. Their October 23 wrestling match at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, broadcast on Fox Nation, ended by technical fall, before an immediate post-match confrontation brought security onto the mat.

Round 1: Boundary Points And A Pair Of Takedowns

Wearing blue against Danis’s pink singlet, Tsarukyan moved ahead on a step-out. He followed with a takedown to establish a three-point advantage, controlling from behind before the referee returned them to standing. Danis could not turn the restart into an attacking opportunity.

Another boundary point preceded the decisive sequence. Tsarukyan put his opponent down again and worked through successive turns, exposing Danis’s back while keeping control. The broadcast tally advanced through six and eight before the final turn brought the referee’s intervention. No second period was needed.

The promotion’s finalized record credits the winner with two takedowns and Danis with none. That distinction separates the initial entries from the exposure points accumulated afterward: this was a freestyle scoring finish, not an MMA stoppage or a submission. All of the official period’s points belong to Tsarukyan.

The Whistle Did Not Immediately End The Friction

As Danis began getting up, Tsarukyan stepped on him. The referee reached toward the winner and security personnel rushed between the competitors. Danis subsequently stood with the group around them; the pair eventually shook hands before the official arm raise.

ARMAN GETS HIS BELT Watch on @foxnation pic.twitter.com/vxMH3kYR6Y — Real American Freestyle (@RAFWrestlingUSA) October 24, 2026

They arrived after Thursday’s RAF 14 press-conference brawl, where people crowded around the table while trying to separate those involved. That earlier disturbance had occurred before the competition, not during this bout. Friday’s intervention kept the immediate aftermath from becoming another extended confrontation.

A Different Crossover Belt, Then A Booked Gracie Match

This was the inaugural championship announced for their matchup, rather than a defense of Colby Covington’s cruiserweight crossover belt. Covington had beaten Tsarukyan 5-2 at RAF 11 in July. The new result moves the Armenian’s promotional wrestling record to 8-1, a separate tally from his UFC career.

Danis falls to 0-3 in RAF. His other recorded appearances were losses to Covington in March and Khamzat Chimaev in June. He had another chance to compete for a crossover championship here, but his grappling reputation did not translate into a scoring response against this opponent.

The stakes also differed from the promotion’s recent men’s crossover pound-for-pound rankings. The October 19 table placed Tsarukyan third, behind Covington and Henry Cejudo. That published order predates Friday’s contest; a championship win does not establish a revised ranking until RAF releases one.

His next listed assignment is already on the November 14 Abu Dhabi card at Etihad Arena. RAF identifies Neiman Gracie as the opponent in a catchweight crossover co-main event, not as a challenger for this newly won middleweight title. Chimaev versus Covington occupies the main-event slot on that scheduled card.

Beyond wrestling, Tsarukyan has described an expected early-2027 UFC title opportunity. In his pre-event interviews he discussed approximate timing and a preference for Justin Gaethje, while acknowledging uncertainty over the eventual opponent. Those remarks are his account of discussions, not confirmation of a signed UFC bout.