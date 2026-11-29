Arman Tsarukyan retained the RAF middleweight crossover championship by pinning Anthony Pettis 45 seconds into the opening period of their RAF 15 co-main event on November 28. The meeting took place at NOW Arena in the Chicago area, with Fox Nation carrying the wrestling card.

Pettis was making his Real American Freestyle debut. He entered against an established champion rather than another newcomer, following a change from his previously advertised meeting with Donald Cerrone. The Tsarukyan–Pettis championship booking had been announced on October 27.

Period 1: Body Lock Creates The Decisive Exposure

Pettis initially kept his distance, moving away while Tsarukyan worked to establish contact. The champion followed him into hand-fighting exchanges rather than scoring immediately. Neither man had points during those early standing engagements, and Pettis repeatedly disengaged before the sequence that decided the contest.

Tsarukyan eventually secured control around Pettis’ body and got behind him. He lifted and turned the former UFC lightweight champion from his feet onto his back, earning four points. The entry carried directly into control on the mat, leaving Pettis trying to recover his position beneath the Armenian.

The referee moved in to inspect Pettis’ shoulders and awarded the fall. A challenge followed, but the decision stood. No later period was contested. The broadcast clock stopped at 1:15 remaining in the two-minute opening period, distinguishing the recorded finish from reports describing a 42-second sequence.

Arman Tsarukyan won by fall against Anthony Pettis in 45 seconds #RAF15 Via: @RAFWrestlingUSA pic.twitter.com/EoeIYvekZa — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) November 29, 2026

The scoring move and the winning mechanism were separate parts of the same attack: four points appeared for the throw, but the contest ended through the shoulder exposure rather than a technical-fall margin. RAF’s completed event listing credits Tsarukyan with one takedown and Pettis with none; it does not present a conventional final points total.

A Title Defense After Two Different November Assignments

Tsarukyan’s current athlete record moves to ten wins and one loss in RAF. Pettis leaves his first appearance at 0-1. Those are promotional wrestling records, separate from either athlete’s mixed martial arts results, and the belt belongs to RAF rather than the UFC’s lightweight division.

The lone defeat on Tsarukyan’s league record came against Colby Covington in July. Covington prevailed 5-2 in Milwaukee, giving the Armenian a setback before his subsequent championship run. Chicago extends that run without erasing the earlier loss or making his overall RAF record unbeaten.

AND STILL ARMAN 🏆 Watch on @foxnation in the U.S. and the RAF YouTube channel internationally. pic.twitter.com/8F0GClnyDY — Real American Freestyle (@RAFWrestlingUSA) November 29, 2026

The champion captured this title against Dillon Danis at RAF 14 on October 23. That first-period technical-fall victory in Las Vegas finished 10-0. It established the championship position he brought into Chicago, rather than being another defense of an existing belt.

Between those championship appearances, Tsarukyan faced Neiman Gracie in Abu Dhabi on November 14. His 10-0 win over Gracie came in a separately designated catchweight crossover contest, not a middleweight title match. The two November outings were therefore different assignments with different championship stakes.

Pettis brought his own title history from another sport. He won the UFC lightweight championship by submitting Benson Henderson at UFC 164, defended it against Gilbert Melendez and later lost it to Rafael dos Anjos. Those MMA accomplishments explain his credentials entering this crossover, without making the Chicago match a continuation of that championship reign.