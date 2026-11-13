Anar Mammadov Knocks Out Superlek Jitmuangnon At ONE Friday Fights 178 (Highlights)

Anar Mammadov ended his two-fight losing run by stopping Superlek Jitmuangnon in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 178 on November 13. The Azerbaijani won their bantamweight Muay Thai contest at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok by knockout, with the official finish recorded at 2:08 of Round 1.

ONE’s official Thai-language post-event report also confirmed a 350,000-baht performance bonus for Mammadov. That award was separate from a global-roster contract; the report did not announce a contract signing for him.

The result denied Superlek a third consecutive ONE victory. The 23-year-old Jitmuangnon Gym representative entered unbeaten in the promotion, while Mammadov needed to reverse the decision losses that followed his successful debut.

Round 1: Mammadov gets inside the kicking range

Superlek initially worked behind kicks, trying to maintain separation from the shorter opponent. The official athlete profiles list Mammadov at 173 centimeters and Superlek at 175 centimeters, with the 30-year-old Azerbaijani seven years older than the Thai fighter. ONE’s official account of the round describes body kicks landing as Mammadov looked for a route into punching distance.

The first knockdown came from Mammadov’s right hand. Superlek got up and survived the referee’s count, allowing the contest to resume. Mammadov then attacked again rather than allowing him an extended reset.

A second right hand put Superlek down once more and brought the stoppage. There were no later rounds or judges’ scores to decide the contest; the promotion lists the outcome as a knockout rather than a decision or a technical knockout.

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A return to the form of his ONE debut

Mammadov’s promotional record now stands at two wins and two losses. His first ONE appearance, against Komawut FA Group at Friday Fights 128, also ended inside the distance: a second-round TKO at 44 seconds. His next two assignments, against Yodlekpet Or Atchariya at Friday Fights 134 and Tomyamkoong Bhumjaithai at Friday Fights 158, both went against him by unanimous decision.

For Superlek, this was his first ONE defeat after decision wins over Sonrak Fairtex and Othman Rhouni at Friday Fights 172. Those are promotional records, distinct from the fighters’ overall professional totals. ONE’s post-fight report puts Mammadov’s career record at 13-5.

Their pre-fight plans highlighted the same distance problem that shaped the opening exchanges. In ONE’s written preview, Superlek respected his opponent’s punching speed and power but believed sustained pressure could expose his endurance. Mammadov favored patience and studying openings instead of rushing, while acknowledging that either man could be knocked out.

Superlek had been pursuing a place on ONE’s global roster and the accompanying US$100,000 contract. His opponent’s immediate priority was returning to winning form. The pairing headed the Friday Fights 178 lineup, with Mammadov representing Venum Training Camp and Team Mehdi Zatout.