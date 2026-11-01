Amir Zare Dominates Abdulla Kurbanov For Fourth World Wrestling Title

Amir Zare won his fourth senior world wrestling title on Saturday, October 31, overpowering Russia’s Abdulla Kurbanov in the men’s freestyle 125kg final at Barys Arena in Astana, Kazakhstan. The Iranian heavyweight ended the contest by technical superiority at 3:56, with an 11-0 score.

The championship completed a four-match sweep in which none of his opponents scored a point. United World Wrestling’s individual competition record lists an 11-0 victory over India’s Jaspooran Singh in the round of 16, followed by 10-0 wins against Jamaica’s Aaron Johnson and American Wyatt Hendrickson. That makes a combined 42-0 margin across the tournament.

Kurbanov had reached the semifinals by defeating returning bronze medalist Robert Baran 9-1. In that quarterfinal he gained a stepout and an activity point in the opening period, then pulled away with three takedowns after the restart.

Period 1: Pressure at the boundary builds the lead

Kurbanov initially tried to meet the champion’s strength in the standing exchanges, but the Iranian repeatedly drove him to the edge. Five successive stepouts supplied all the scoring before the interval. The Russian went into the break trailing 5-0, having been unable to turn those ties into a scoring attack of his own.

Period 2: Counterattacks bring the early finish

The challenger changed his approach after the restart and began shooting for the legs. Zare used his weight to stop a shot, circled behind for two points, and immediately followed with a gut-wrench turn. Another go-behind against a subsequent attack ended the match just 56 seconds into the period. The arithmetic is five first-period points plus three two-point scores after the break.

The governing body confirmed the heavyweight medal results in its announcement:

World Championships Freestyle 125kg Medal Bouts 🥇Amir Hossein ZARE 🇮🇷 df. Abdulla KURBANOV 🇷🇺, 11-0 🥉Giorgi MESHVILDISHVILI 🇦🇿 df. Vladislav BAJCAJEV 🇭🇺, 10-0 (VCA)

🥉Wyatt HENDRICKSON 🇺🇸 df. Jaspooran SINGH 🇮🇳, 10-0 pic.twitter.com/8jESQETZ9T — United World Wrestling (@wrestling) October 31, 2026

A repeat champion with Olympic unfinished business

At 25, the Iranian already has an extensive senior championship record. His earlier world gold medals came in 2021, 2023 and 2025, with a bronze in 2022. He also won Olympic bronze in Tokyo and silver in Paris. His UWW record identifies the Paris final as a 10-9 defeat to Georgia’s Geno Petriashvili, rather than an Olympic championship.

His first senior world title came in Oslo, where he beat Petriashvili 9-2 in the final after a 4-0 semifinal win over Turkey’s Taha Akgul. In 2023 he again defeated the Georgian for gold, this time by 11-0 technical superiority.

Last year’s world final in Zagreb had been a different sort of shutout. He beat Giorgi Meshvildishvili 5-0, collecting every point before the interval and protecting the advantage through the second period. That result restored him to the top of the world podium after his narrow Olympic setback; Saturday’s performance retained the championship.

Continental success preceded the Astana sweep

This season also brought the heavyweight another Asian Championships gold in Bishkek. He defeated Bahrain’s Shamil Sharipov 4-0 in that final, using two activity points and two stepouts. UWW’s April report records it as his return to the continental tournament after missing the previous edition, when Iran had sent a younger team to Amman.

The Asian Games provided a much closer examination on his way to another title. In the semifinal against Kazakhstan’s Yedige Kassimbek, he trailed 3-1 late before a takedown in the final five seconds put him ahead on criteria. His official athlete record then lists a 12-2 final victory over China’s Buheeerdun, showing that his continental campaign was not an uninterrupted run of shutouts.

A separate television clip captured his immediate celebration with the Iranian flag:

🤼Amirhosein Zare se corona campeón mundial de lucha libre ▶️El luchador iraní Amirhosein Zare se proclamó campeón del mundo tras imponerse por un contundente 11-0 a su rival ruso en la final del torneo de lucha libre. pic.twitter.com/oabCKZna4r — HispanTV (@Nexo_Latino) October 31, 2026

The team championship remains undecided

USA Wrestling’s end-of-day standings placed the United States first with 120 points, Russia second on 105 and Iran third with 80. Four freestyle divisions still had medal rounds to come on November 1: 57kg, 74kg, 79kg and 92kg. The Americans had already celebrated Kyle Dake’s fifth world title, following Kyle Snyder’s fifth gold the previous day. Those standings were provisional, not the final team result.