Amado Vargas Stops Callum Nulty After Five Knockdowns At BKB 61 – Highlights

Amado Fernando Vargas overcame a first-round point deduction before stopping Callum Nulty in the BKB 61 co-main event in London on November 14. The official result records a technical knockout at 0:43 of round two in their super featherweight contest at indigo at The O2.

This was the return that followed Vargas’s canceled Biloxi appearance, rather than a rescheduling of the same opponent. The previously planned Mississippi contest had fallen through before he could make his second appearance in the promotion. BKB subsequently booked the London meeting with Nulty, giving the Californian another assignment after that lost date.

Round 1: Three knockdowns and a point deduction

Nulty opened with a flurry, but Vargas soon began making his punches count. MMA Scene’s written account describes an early illegal takedown and a punch delivered while Nulty was down, followed by a body attack after the fighters separated from a clinch. It was an untidy start, not an uninterrupted run of clean knockdowns.

Vargas nevertheless took control of the exchanges and put Nulty down three times in the opening round. A further punch at a grounded opponent brought a point deduction late in the round. Nulty repeatedly got back up and made it through to the interval, forcing Vargas to come out again rather than giving him another first-round finish.

Round 2: Nulty’s resistance ends

The pressure resumed after the break. Vargas found his target again and scored two more knockdowns, with the second prompting the referee to end the contest. The promotion’s final report credits his timing and accuracy; Nulty could no longer keep the bout going despite his earlier recoveries. The five knockdowns across the two rounds also appear in Bare Knuckle Heroes’ independent event account.

AMADO VARGAS PUTS ON A SHOW WITH KNOCKDOWN AFTER KNOCKDOWN EN ROUTE TO VICTORY OVER CALLUM NULTY! 🔥💥#BKB61 | LIVE NOW | 📺 https://t.co/YmDzuLDSX1 pic.twitter.com/zj8xWTosRv — BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing (@bkbbareknuckle) November 14, 2026

His first bare-knuckle win came against James Springer, the opponent he knocked out in round one on his BKB debut. That unusual introduction to bare-knuckle competition had already drawn attention before this second outing.

The son of former boxing champion Fernando Vargas arrived in the promotion with an established gloved-boxing background. BKB’s October announcement described him as undefeated in professional boxing and identified the July debut as his first bare-knuckle appearance. The two records represent different rulesets; Saturday’s win extends his BKB run.

Nulty entered with one previous BKB defeat, a first-round loss to Ashley Williams listed in his official athlete history. He stayed in this contest longer, but the completed event record leaves him at 0-2. Vargas is listed at 2-0, both wins inside the distance, following his appearance on the London bill.