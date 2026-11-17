Aleksandra Savicheva kept her PFL record perfect with a unanimous decision over Jacinta Austin in the women’s strawweight opener at PFL Dubai on November 14. The Russian won at Coca-Cola Arena after three rounds, with two judges giving her every frame and the third awarding her two.

The official cards were 30-27, 30-27 and 29-28. The contest ended at 5:00 of Round 3; there was no stoppage. Those totals establish agreement on the winner, but not a unanimous view of every round. PFL’s published result does not identify which round the dissenting judge awarded Austin.

For Savicheva, the win followed an appearance against Vazquez on the July card in Austin, also recorded as a decision victory on her PFL athlete page. Her promotional record now stands at 2-0. Austin, who had stopped Van Rooij in the first round in March, instead finished this appearance at 1-1 in the organization.

Round 1: Savicheva establishes her jab

Sherdog’s ringside account described Savicheva taking the center and landing straight combinations with low kicks behind them. Austin had difficulty reaching her opponent, although a front kick to the body connected. The repeated jab left the Australian’s face bloodied before the opening five minutes were over.

Aleksandra Savichieva with some early fireworks to end round 1! #PFLDubai | 📺 LIVE NOW on the ESPN App pic.twitter.com/bQAPWHvuPQ — PFL (@PFLMMA) November 14, 2026

Round 2: Austin finds a route to the back

The same written account recorded a left hook and three-punch attack from Savicheva before Austin changed the terms of the exchange. A successful takedown brought Austin to the back, where she punched and searched for a rear-naked choke. Savicheva escaped to her feet. Austin then added a spinning back kick and a late leg kick.

Jacinta Austin lands a takedown of her own 💪#PFLDubai | 📺 LIVE NOW on the ESPN App pic.twitter.com/SQjgpKtyGj — PFL (@PFLMMA) November 14, 2026

Round 3: Pressure and a late grappling exchange

With Savicheva showing fatigue, Austin advanced more assertively in the final round, connecting with a right hand and left hook. Savicheva denied an initial takedown, then secured one of her own as the pressure continued. Austin briefly threatened a triangle from guard before they stood again with roughly a minute remaining. Neither produced a finish, sending the bout to the judges.

Aleksandra Savicheva and Jacinta Austin go the distance! #PFLDubai | 📺 LIVE NOW on the ESPN App pic.twitter.com/ChQaMgcKuA — PFL (@PFLMMA) November 14, 2026

Extended fight highlights

The result in the strawweight picture

PFL lists Savicheva’s overall record at 9-2 and Austin’s at 9-3 following the bout. Both compete at 115 pounds, but they arrived through different regional routes. The promotion identifies Savicheva as fighting out of Moscow and Austin as based in Sydney, New South Wales. Austin began her professional career in 2021 and competed in Eternal MMA, Oktagon MMA and UAE Warriors before her PFL appearances.

At the official weigh-in the previous day, Savicheva registered 115.2 pounds and Austin 116.0. Their meeting occupied the first slot on the early card, rather than a championship position. Viewers in the United States had access through the ESPN App, while STARZPLAY carried the event across the Middle East and North Africa.

Aleksandra Savicheva kicks things off with a dominant win in Dubai 👏#PFLDubai | 📺 LIVE NOW on the ESPN App pic.twitter.com/MSSg0dra6V — PFL (@PFLMMA) November 14, 2026

This was the opening contest on a 13-fight show headlined by the Nemkov–Bilostenniy heavyweight title bout. For the rest of that event’s lineup, see MiddleEasy’s PFL Dubai card coverage. No next opponent for either woman is identified in the promotion’s published final results.