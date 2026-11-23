Alassane Kamara’s movement and counterpunching carried him past Shu Inagaki at K-1 Revenge II, where all three judges favored him 30-29. The November 23 contest at Korakuen Hall gave the Senegalese-French fighter a way back into the win column after his unsuccessful challenge for Taio Asahisa’s super-lightweight title.

Inagaki supplied much of the forward pressure in the 65-kilogram bout, but Kamara repeatedly worked off his kicks and answered with his hands. Their three-round meeting stayed within regulation; no extension was needed to settle the eighth fight on the Tokyo card.

Round 1: Pressure meets lateral movement

Kamara circled left as the Japanese southpaw opened with a left middle kick. Repeated left low kicks gave Kamara a way to work from outside, and he mixed in his right hand. An inside low kick also led into a hook.

Inagaki answered downstairs while continuing to push forward. Kamara brought his left hand into the exchanges before showing his right again.

Round 2: A front kick creates room

The second began with more left kicks and right-hand attacks from Kamara. Inagaki used a left low kick, but his opponent linked an uppercut into a hook. Kamara then employed a front kick to make space.

Inagaki returned to the left low kick as Kamara looked for a right hook. The Japanese fighter varied the height of his attack, switching from a low kick to a high kick instead of keeping every kick aimed at the same target.

Round 3: Inagaki keeps working the body

Inagaki started the last round with a right kick. Kamara circled in both directions and kicked back, while the southpaw connected his jab to a left middle kick and followed with his right hand. Kamara answered with another left kick of his own.

A subsequent left middle kick brought a counter right from Kamara. Inagaki continued with body punches, low kicks and knees to the midsection, while his opponent replied with his right hand. Both reached the final bell. The official result supplies the three overall totals, but not a round-by-round breakdown from each judge.

The matchup brought together two recent challengers to Asahisa. Kamara lost their September title fight by decision; Inagaki had fallen short against the same opponent in November 2025, with a 0-2 regulation verdict. Inagaki then beat Takuma Tsukamoto in May to begin his recovery.

That shared title context explains the stakes without turning this result into a promised championship booking. Kamara had discussed his wish to challenge again before fight night. Inagaki’s Thailand-camp preparations were a separate pre-fight development. Elsewhere on the card, Darryl Verdonk’s contest with Kim Hyun Jun required an extra round.