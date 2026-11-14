Akhmed Magomedov Hands Alexei Pergande His First Loss At PFL Dubai – Highlights

Magomedov recovered after a difficult second round and won the three-round lightweight contest on all three scorecards.

Written by Jake Blend
Last updated on November 14th, 2026
Akhmed Magomedov and Alexei Pergande exchange at PFL Dubai
Akhmed Magomedov and Alexei Pergande exchange at PFL Dubai. Credit: PFL / ESPN

Akhmed Magomedov handed Alexei Pergande his first professional MMA defeat at PFL Dubai on November 14, surviving a second-round knockdown before winning a unanimous decision at Coca-Cola Arena. The lightweight contest lasted the scheduled three rounds and ended with both men still exchanging punches.

Tyler Treese’s ringside report listed the judges’ totals as 29-28, 29-28 and 30-27. PFL’s finalized bout record independently confirms Magomedov as the winner by decision at 5:00 of round three. Two cards gave him a one-point margin; the third awarded him all three rounds.

The booking had taken Pergande into a lightweight matchup with Magomedov after his earlier featherweight appearances. This was not a championship bout. It sat on the Dubai preliminary card, ahead of the heavyweight title main event featuring Vadim Nemkov and Sergei Bilostenniy.

Round 1: Magomedov establishes top position

Treese described a cautious opening before Magomedov took Pergande down. Pergande threatened a guillotine but released it, allowing his opponent into half guard. Magomedov worked short punches upstairs and to the body while Pergande struggled to escape underneath. That extended grounded exchange gave the Russian the more sustained offense of the opening five minutes.

Round 2: Pergande drops his opponent

Magomedov began with fence pressure, then landed jabs, a combination and an uppercut. Pergande escaped another clinch and dropped him with a left hook. Rather than immediately pursue more strikes, Pergande attacked a choke. Magomedov escaped, hurt him after they stood and resumed jabbing. Pergande also connected with another lunging hook before the bell.

Round 3: The decision moves beyond the knockdown

After another clinch, the fighters returned to punching range. Pergande’s looping shots often met the guard while Magomedov found straighter punches. A combination reddened Pergande’s face, and a subsequent right hand shook him. He kept advancing and answered an uppercut with a right hook. They traded through the closing seconds without a finish.

What the result changes

Pergande’s updated promotional profile lists his career record at 8-1. He entered this assignment having beaten Julio Arce by decision in March, following 2025 wins over Goss by first-round submission and Bardsley on the cards. The Dubai defeat therefore interrupted a sequence of wins in which he had shown both finishing ability and the capacity to complete three rounds.

At 25, the Kill Cliff FC representative was the younger man in this matchup. His listed six-foot height and 74-inch reach exceeded Magomedov’s five-foot-eight frame and 68-inch reach.

Magomedov’s current profile shows a 12-2 professional record with one no-contest. The Makhachkala fighter had lost a decision to AJ McKee in July 2025 after submitting Kelly in the second round that January. Dubai gave him a win in his latest appearance rather than another defeat over the distance.

Published on November 14, 2026 at 12:00 pm
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Jake Blend

Jake Blend
Jake Blend is an experienced combat sports writer with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism. Over the past 6 years, he has relentlessly covered the evolving landscapes of mixed martial arts, boxing, and Muay Thai. Whether he is reporting on the latest UFC matchups, breaking down championship fight camps, or interviewing athletes, Jake's deep-rooted passion for the sport shines through in every article.

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