Akhmed Magomedov Hands Alexei Pergande His First Loss At PFL Dubai – Highlights

Akhmed Magomedov handed Alexei Pergande his first professional MMA defeat at PFL Dubai on November 14, surviving a second-round knockdown before winning a unanimous decision at Coca-Cola Arena. The lightweight contest lasted the scheduled three rounds and ended with both men still exchanging punches.

Tyler Treese’s ringside report listed the judges’ totals as 29-28, 29-28 and 30-27. PFL’s finalized bout record independently confirms Magomedov as the winner by decision at 5:00 of round three. Two cards gave him a one-point margin; the third awarded him all three rounds.

The booking had taken Pergande into a lightweight matchup with Magomedov after his earlier featherweight appearances. This was not a championship bout. It sat on the Dubai preliminary card, ahead of the heavyweight title main event featuring Vadim Nemkov and Sergei Bilostenniy.

Akhmed Magomedov gets the win by unanimous decision 👏#PFLDubai | 📺 LIVE NOW on the ESPN App pic.twitter.com/xDoBy7Zv4O — PFL (@PFLMMA) November 14, 2026

Round 1: Magomedov establishes top position

Treese described a cautious opening before Magomedov took Pergande down. Pergande threatened a guillotine but released it, allowing his opponent into half guard. Magomedov worked short punches upstairs and to the body while Pergande struggled to escape underneath. That extended grounded exchange gave the Russian the more sustained offense of the opening five minutes.

Akhmed Magomedov with the early takedown in round one 💪#PFLDubai | 📺 LIVE NOW on the ESPN App pic.twitter.com/vqiMZ01NXa — PFL (@PFLMMA) November 14, 2026

Round 2: Pergande drops his opponent

Magomedov began with fence pressure, then landed jabs, a combination and an uppercut. Pergande escaped another clinch and dropped him with a left hook. Rather than immediately pursue more strikes, Pergande attacked a choke. Magomedov escaped, hurt him after they stood and resumed jabbing. Pergande also connected with another lunging hook before the bell.

WE'VE GOT SOME FIREWORKS IN ROUND 2 BETWEEN ALEXEI PERGANDE AND AKHMED MAGOMEDOV💥#PFLDubai | 📺 LIVE NOW on the ESPN App pic.twitter.com/hJaJdR9kzP — PFL (@PFLMMA) November 14, 2026

Round 3: The decision moves beyond the knockdown

After another clinch, the fighters returned to punching range. Pergande’s looping shots often met the guard while Magomedov found straighter punches. A combination reddened Pergande’s face, and a subsequent right hand shook him. He kept advancing and answered an uppercut with a right hook. They traded through the closing seconds without a finish.

THESE TWO TREATED THE FANS TO A SHOW 👏 Paddy Pimblett and Dakota Ditcheva were loving it! #PFLDubai | 📺 LIVE NOW on the ESPN App pic.twitter.com/5qO5A8k6QS — PFL (@PFLMMA) November 14, 2026

What the result changes

Pergande’s updated promotional profile lists his career record at 8-1. He entered this assignment having beaten Julio Arce by decision in March, following 2025 wins over Goss by first-round submission and Bardsley on the cards. The Dubai defeat therefore interrupted a sequence of wins in which he had shown both finishing ability and the capacity to complete three rounds.

At 25, the Kill Cliff FC representative was the younger man in this matchup. His listed six-foot height and 74-inch reach exceeded Magomedov’s five-foot-eight frame and 68-inch reach.

Magomedov’s current profile shows a 12-2 professional record with one no-contest. The Makhachkala fighter had lost a decision to AJ McKee in July 2025 after submitting Kelly in the second round that January. Dubai gave him a win in his latest appearance rather than another defeat over the distance.