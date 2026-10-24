Akhmed Gadzhimagomedov Edges Mekhi Lewis 5-4 At RAF 14

A five-point advantage almost disappeared for Akhmed Gadzhimagomedov at RAF 14. He beat Mekhi Lewis 5-4 in their cruiserweight wrestling match on Friday, October 23, after the American scored all of his points in the third period.

Lewis Closes The Gap In The Final Period

RAF’s finalized results separate the contest into three distinct stretches. Gadzhimagomedov took the first period 2-0, establishing the initial lead without conceding a point. The official row records another three unanswered points in the second, leaving Lewis facing a 5-0 deficit entering the last segment.

Lewis then won the third-period scoring 4-0, while his opponent added nothing. That reduced the margin to a single point but did not overturn the result. Adding the published columns gives Gadzhimagomedov 2+3+0 and Lewis 0+0+4, matching the final totals rather than requiring a separate tiebreak interpretation.

The takedown count was even: two for each wrestler. That statistical line contrasts with the unequal point distribution across the periods. The official bout entry does not assign a point value to each individual takedown or supply a complete action-by-action scoring log.

In the promotion’s short ringside highlight, Gadzhimagomedov works underneath Lewis during a standing tie-up, drops toward the legs and keeps hold as they return upright. He raises one of Lewis’s legs while the American stays balanced on the other foot and works over his head and shoulders.

Gadzhimagomedov takes it 🔥 Watch on @foxnation pic.twitter.com/7BTSUGzfHm — Real American Freestyle (@RAFWrestlingUSA) October 24, 2026

GADZHIMAGOMEDOV WITH A STRONG START 😤 Watch on @foxnation pic.twitter.com/04nfgQjvBZ — Real American Freestyle (@RAFWrestlingUSA) October 24, 2026

GADZHIMAGOMEDOV WITH THE WIN Watch on @foxnation pic.twitter.com/dOyUXXbHU0 — Real American Freestyle (@RAFWrestlingUSA) October 24, 2026

The sequence continues with the two moving across the mat before the camera angle changes. In the final section, Lewis is stretched forward with his hands on the surface while Gadzhimagomedov remains on his knees behind and alongside him, maintaining contact with the captured leg. The extract is not uninterrupted footage of all three periods.

RAF’s closer still photographs show both the standing leg attack and another exchange with Gadzhimagomedov low beside Lewis. The Russian wears pink-and-black competition gear, while Lewis is in blue and purple. A separate photograph captures the referee raising the winner’s arm after the match.

A Narrow Result Among RAF 14’s Early Finishes

The 36-year-old Gadzhimagomedov and 27-year-old Lewis were listed in a non-title cruiserweight contest at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Their match went beyond the early endings elsewhere on the card: Brendan Allen stopped Alexander Shlemenko in the first period, and Bella Mir’s win over Hope Chase ended in the second.

The show’s Arman Tsarukyan–Dillon Danis main event carried the middleweight crossover championship billing. Khamzat Chimaev and Robbie Lawler occupied the catchweight crossover co-main slot, with Fox Nation broadcasting the Las Vegas event.