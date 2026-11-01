Ahmad Javan Beats Olympic Champion Zavur Uguev To Win First World Title

Ahmad Javan became a senior world champion for the first time on Saturday, October 31, defeating Olympic gold medalist Zavur Uguev 9-2 in the men’s freestyle 61kg final at Barys Arena in Astana, Kazakhstan. The Iranian won the rematch of the previous year’s championship bout.

In Zagreb in 2025, the Russian had beaten the same opponent 11-2 to claim his third world title, following golds in 2018 and 2019 at 57kg. That success ended a six-year wait for another world championship. This time, the defending champion’s attempt to retain the title ended with a silver medal.

Period 1: A narrow advantage before the attacks arrive

An activity point gave the challenger the only score of the opening period. He took a 1-0 advantage into the interval, leaving the contest close before the pace increased after the restart.

Period 2: Counters punish the champion’s shots

Uguev received an activity point and forced a stepout from a single-leg attack to move ahead 2-1. The lead changed again when the Iranian stopped another attack, circled behind for a takedown and added a gut-wrench turn. Those two scoring moves made it 5-2.

The Russian continued looking for a way through on the legs, but twice more his opponent got behind him for takedowns. Three two-point takedowns, one two-point turn and the opening activity point accounted for the winner’s total; the champion’s points came from his activity award and stepout.

United World Wrestling published the division’s official medal-bout results:

World Championships Freestyle 61kg Medal Bouts 🥇Ahmad JAVAN 🇮🇷 df. Zavur UGUEV 🇷🇺, 9-2 🥉Kwang Myong KIM 🇰🇵 df. Zelimkhan ABAKAROV 🇦🇱, 3-3

🥉Marcus BLAZE 🇺🇸 vs. Assyl AITAKYN 🇰🇿, 4-2 pic.twitter.com/bKEInpwbX2 — United World Wrestling (@wrestling) October 31, 2026

A title run that nearly ended in the opening match

Javan’s tournament began with a much less comfortable victory over India’s Nikhil. He built an 8-0 advantage through a takedown and three leg-lace turns, only for the Indian to fight back. A stepout and takedown eventually put Nikhil 9-8 ahead. Following a brief injury timeout, the Iranian scored the late takedown that carried him into the quarterfinals.

Marcus Blaze pushed him to another close finish in the next round. An activity point and a stepout left Blaze ahead on criteria at 1-1 after the first period. Their scoring order reversed after the break, giving the Iranian the criteria advantage. The American got behind him in the final exchange, but a whizzer prevented a score. An unsuccessful United States challenge made the final margin 3-2.

His official competition record lists a 3-1 semifinal victory over Kazakhstan’s Assyl Aitakyn. Together, the opening rounds meant that each of his three wins before the gold-medal bout had been decided by no more than two points.

His previous world campaign had required five matches rather than four. In Zagreb, he defeated Joshua Kramer 13-2, Nuraddin Novruzov 5-2, Kamil Kerymov 8-4 and Kum Hyok Kim 3-2 before losing the final. That sequence made this a return to the decisive match, not his first experience of wrestling for senior world gold.

HispanTV also shared footage of the winner’s immediate celebrations with the Iranian flag:

🤼Mohamadneyad conquista el oro mundial en lucha libre ▶️El luchador iraní Ahmad Mohamadneyad se proclamó campeón del mundo en la categoría de 61 kilogramos de lucha libre, tras imponerse por 9-2 en la final al ruso Zaur Uguev, campeón mundial y olímpico. pic.twitter.com/mfTGSwY2nt — HispanTV (@Nexo_Latino) October 31, 2026

In the other half of the draw, the defending champion had also survived a tight quarterfinal. A stepout with fewer than 20 seconds remaining carried him past Abdullaev after trailing on criteria.

Two finalists who arrived with continental medals

Uguev had opened his defense with a 10-0 win over Kwang Myong Kim, then defeated Gulomjon Abdullaev 3-2 and Zelimkhan Abakarov 3-0. His earlier season included a second consecutive European title, secured in Albania with a 4-0 final victory against Abakarov. The Tokyo Olympic champion was competing here above the 57kg division in which he won Olympic gold.

The new champion, listed under Ahmad Masoud Mohammadnezhadjavan in UWW’s athlete records, had taken Asian bronze in April. He beat Toshihiro Hasegawa 8-5, lost his semifinal to Aman 11-9 and recovered with a 12-0 win over Kim Changsu. After last year’s world silver, Astana brought a different medal at the same weight.

Iran also celebrated Amir Zare’s fourth world title in the heavyweight final. The same session included Kyle Dake’s fifth gold at 86kg.