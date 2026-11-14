Adam Borics Survives Knockdown To Submit Khasan Magomedsharipov At PFL Dubai – Highlights

Adam Borics was hurt before he found his winning position at PFL Dubai. The Hungarian featherweight recovered from an early knockdown against Khasan Magomedsharipov, then attacked from his back to secure a first-round submission on November 14 at Coca-Cola Arena.

The official result was a submission at 4:17 of round one. PFL’s finalized bout entry and both fighters’ updated promotional histories agree on the winner and time. Magomedsharipov suffered his first professional MMA defeat, with his listed career record moving to 11-1.

The matchup was part of the PFL Dubai preliminary lineup, beneath the heavyweight title fight between Vadim Nemkov and Sergei Bilostenniy. At Friday’s weigh-in, Borics registered 145.8 pounds and Magomedsharipov came in at 146.

Khasan Magomedsharipov gets the early knockdown 💥#PFLDubai | 📺 LIVE NOW on the ESPN App pic.twitter.com/uwJcj5160R — PFL (@PFLMMA) November 14, 2026

Round 1: Borics recovers, then attacks from underneath

Tyler Treese’s ringside account described Magomedsharipov opening with a low kick before a left hook badly shook Borics. The veteran stayed in the contest by closing the distance and tying his opponent up against the fence. That clinch gave him time to recover rather than absorb another immediate flurry in open space.

They separated with fewer than two minutes left in the round. Borics connected with a right hand, and Magomedsharipov replied with a leg kick before changing levels for a takedown. Taking the fight to the canvas created a different problem for the Russian: Borics secured a triangle-armbar position underneath him.

Ádám Borics has no quit in him 💪#PFLDubai | 📺 LIVE NOW on the ESPN App pic.twitter.com/LuqJiJD2Qe — PFL (@PFLMMA) November 14, 2026

Magomedsharipov initially resisted the submission. Borics maintained the entanglement and delivered elbows from below until his opponent tapped and referee Sam Amidi intervened. The finish involved both a submission hold and strikes; the promotion classified the outcome as a submission, not a knockout.

WHAT. A. FINISH 😱 Ádám Borics gets it done in round one! #PFLDubai | 📺 LIVE NOW on the ESPN App pic.twitter.com/XadYh1I3vf — PFL (@PFLMMA) November 14, 2026

The official round statistics credited Magomedsharipov with one knockdown and one successful takedown from two attempts. Borics landed 20 of 29 significant strikes, compared with seven of 14 for his opponent, and was credited with one submission attempt. Those totals reflect how sharply the contest changed after the opening scare.

A setback for an unbeaten featherweight

Borics entered after a March decision loss to AJ McKee, according to his promotional fight history. His preceding 2025 appearances included a decision win over Jeremy Kennedy and a first-round TKO loss to Jesus Pinedo. Dubai therefore brought an immediate return to winning form rather than another bout going to the judges.

PFL lists the former Bellator title challenger at 21-4 overall following this result. His profile identifies Kill Cliff FC as his camp and notes previous victories over Mads Burnell and Aaron Pico, relevant experience against established featherweight opposition before this test against an unbeaten prospect.

For Magomedsharipov, the defeat followed a first-round submission win over Weems in June. The DagFighter representative from Makhachkala had also beaten Mathison by decision in his earlier promotional history. His updated PFL record is 1-1; the Dubai fight did not award either man a championship.