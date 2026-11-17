Abdulrashid Sadulaev held off Dauren Kurugliev for an 8-5 decision at RAF Abu Dhabi on November 14. Their light heavyweight contest at Etihad Arena went the full three periods, with the Russian securing the decisive takedown after his opponent had cut the deficit to a single point.

USA Wrestling’s written event report identifies the contest as Match of the Night. It paired a two-time Olympic champion with Greece’s 2024 Olympic bronze medalist, rather than matching either man against an MMA crossover opponent. The promotion listed it separately from its championship bouts.

Period 1: Sadulaev Establishes A Two-Point Advantage

Pavel Zadorin’s complete written match account describes an early Sadulaev attack that brought no score. A passivity point against Kurugliev opened the scoring, before the Russian got behind him for two more. The Greek representative then forced a step-out to finish the period trailing 3-1.

Period 2: Kurugliev Answers The Counterattack

Sadulaev countered a leg attack and went behind to extend his lead to 5-1. Kurugliev produced his own go-behind late in the period, reducing the gap to two. Each wrestler therefore added two points during this segment, leaving the cumulative score at 5-3 rather than resetting the match.

Period 3: A Late Go-Behind Settles It

A step-out initially moved Sadulaev ahead 6-3. Kurugliev responded by getting behind for two points, making this the closest stage of the closing period. The final scoring attack belonged to Sadulaev, whose late go-behind restored a three-point cushion. The short broadcast highlight captures that closing exchange, not the entire match.

OLY 🥇 Abdulrashid Sadulaev 🇷🇺 wins 8-5 over OLY 🥉 Dauren Kurugliev 🇬🇷, to move to 2-1 in RAF. Good fight by Kurugliev, but Sadulaev put the nail in the coffin with a takedown at the end of the match. pic.twitter.com/9VPwqLW961 — InfaWrest (@InfaWrest) November 14, 2026

The official period totals were 3-1, 2-2 and 3-2 in the winner’s favor. Those figures add to the announced result; they are not three separate match scores. The final promotion record credits Sadulaev with three takedowns and Kurugliev with two. No pin or technical-fall stoppage was recorded.

SADULAEV WINS IT 💪 Watch on @foxnation in the U.S. and @starzplayarabia in MENA pic.twitter.com/qhVgwmCJVA — Real American Freestyle (@RAFWrestlingUSA) November 14, 2026

A Second RAF Win, Not A Championship Change

The victory takes Sadulaev to 2-1 in the league. His first appearance ended in a 5-4 loss to Kyle Snyder in Georgia on July 11. He then beat Zac Braunagel 8-6 in Moscow on September 5, making Abu Dhabi his second consecutive decision victory after that opening setback.

Kurugliev’s athlete page records this as his promotional debut, leaving him at 0-1. His Olympic medal came in the 86-kilogram freestyle division; the RAF event instead classified this meeting as light heavyweight. It should not be reported as a defense or transfer of the league’s title in that division.

Snyder’s separate match against Shamil Erdogan carried light heavyweight championship status on the Abu Dhabi card. That distinction leaves the result here as a non-title win over a fellow Olympic medalist, without treating any subsequent challenge or proposed rematch as a newly confirmed booking.



