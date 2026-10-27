PFL Rankings: Tyson Pedro Enters Light Heavyweight Top Ten

Tyson Pedro is No. 10 in the light heavyweight rankings PFL released Tuesday, with the promotion marking his entry as previously unranked. The October 27 snapshot places him below Mamadou Diakhate in a division headed by champion Corey Anderson.

Pedro’s official PFL profile records a 10-7 professional record and an 0-2 mark with the organization. Its fight history lists a decision defeat to Dovlet Yagshimuradov on April 16 and a first-round knockout loss to Rafael Xavier at 4:59 on July 26. Tuesday’s ranking is not accompanied by a new victory on that record.

The Australian is listed as fighting out of Sydney and training at City Kickboxing in Auckland. His profile identifies Western Sydney as his hometown. The 35-year-old’s placement is a ranking announcement, not a newly announced return bout.

Movement beneath the light heavyweight champion

Antonio Carlos Jr. leads Anderson’s challengers, followed by Luke Trainer, Simeon Powell and Yagshimuradov. The chart moves Sullivan Cauley, Xavier, Emiliano Sordi and Diakhate up one position each, filling Nos. 6 through 9 before Pedro.

The graphics credit Combat Registry with independently compiling the rankings.

Your PFL rankings heading into #PFLDubai What changes after Saturday, November 14th? 👀📈 PFL Rankings | B2YB @Cloudbet #PFLDubai | Saturday , November 14th | 📍Coca Cola Arena | 🎟️https://t.co/7u9T2lseh5 pic.twitter.com/gz3K0sHTDK — PFL (@PFLMMA) October 27, 2026

The heavyweight update also carries upward arrows: Maxwell Djantou Nana is fifth, J. Augusto sixth and E. Neves seventh. Vadim Nemkov holds the championship, with Oleg Popov, Denis Goltsov, Sergei Bilostenniy and Alexandr Romanov ahead of that rising group.

Usman Nurmagomedov heads the men’s pound-for-pound list. Nemkov, Anderson and middleweight champion Costello van Steenis follow him. The other divisional charts identify Thad Jean, Nurmagomedov, Razhab Shaydullaev and Jena Bishop as champions; Johnny Eblen is marked interim champion beneath van Steenis.

Bishop’s championship designation follows her unanimous decision over Liz Carmouche at PFL Chicago on October 16. All three judges scored that five-round contest 48-47. The promotion’s official results also record Timur Khizriev defeating Gabriel Braga by split decision, with two 29-28 scores against one for Braga; their current featherweight positions are second and fifth respectively.

Your PFL rankings heading into #PFLDubai (Part 2) What changes after Saturday, November 14th? 👀📈 PFL Rankings | B2YB @Cloudbet #PFLDubai | Saturday , November 14th | 📍Coca Cola Arena | 🎟️https://t.co/7u9T2lrGrx pic.twitter.com/l1MG6VKDVd — PFL (@PFLMMA) October 27, 2026

Where the Dubai lineup intersects the rankings

PFL released the charts ahead of its November 14 Dubai card. That event puts Nemkov’s heavyweight championship against third-ranked Bilostenniy at Coca-Cola Arena. The promotion’s written announcement notes their shared connection to Fedor Emelianenko and previous training camps together, making the title contest a meeting between familiar opponents rather than strangers.

Popov faces unbeaten Pouya Rahmani, whose official announced record is 6-0. Goltsov is matched with Djantou Nana on the preliminaries. The release labels Nana sixth, whereas Tuesday’s newly distributed heavyweight chart places him fifth; the latter is the ranking used here.

The welterweight Patrick Habirora–Omar El Dafrawy co-main event pairs Nos. 4 and 5. PFL describes Habirora’s assignment as his first professional appearance outside Europe, against its inaugural MENA welterweight champion. At featherweight, seventh-ranked Adam Borics meets No. 10 Khasan Magomedsharipov, while No. 8 Asaël Adjoudj draws former tournament champion Movlid Khaybulaev.

The schedule contains five main-card bouts and ten preliminaries. Sergio Pettis faces Joji Goto at bantamweight, while Alexei Pergande meets Akhmed Magomedov in a listed lightweight contest. PFL’s event page sets the main card for 1 p.m. Eastern and the early card for 9 a.m. Eastern.