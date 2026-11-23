PFL has confirmed a 14-fight lineup for its December 19 return to LDLC Arena in Lyon-Décines, France. Monday’s full-card announcement puts Taylor Lapilus against Mitch McKee for the inaugural bantamweight world title, with Boris Atangana facing Bryan Battle in the co-main event.

The new release also includes Ciarán Clarke against Gocha Shainidze among nine preliminary bouts. It supplies a complete card around matchups announced separately earlier in the year, rather than making every fight a new booking.

Lapilus And McKee Bring Different Routes To The Title Fight

Lapilus arrives with a 25-4 career record and four wins from four PFL appearances. His current promotional profile records victories over Ali Taleb, Liam Gittins, Kasum Kasumov and Jake Hadley. The Kasumov fight ended by third-round stoppage; the Hadley meeting went the distance. That sequence gives him experience of both finishing an opponent and completing his scheduled rounds within this organization.

The French southpaw previously held bantamweight championships in Ares, TKO and German MMA Championship. He also competed in two separate UFC stints before joining PFL in 2025. His title matchup with McKee was announced in September; the fresh development is the finalized December lineup.

McKee is 11-0 overall and 1-0 in PFL after beating Sergio Pettis by decision in April. His official biography identifies a University of Minnesota wrestling background, including All-American honors in 2019 and four NCAA tournament qualifications. He now trains at Kill Cliff FC in Florida. The title assignment therefore pairs a fighter with several promotional appearances against an unbeaten challenger making only his second PFL start.

𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟: Your Full #PFLLyon Fight Card! 👊 The PFL returns to Lyon on Saturday, December 19th as the Bantamweight World Title is on the line between Taylor Lapilus and Mitch McKee! Plus, the return of Boris Atangana and Bryan Battle in the Co-Main Event! #PFLLyon |… pic.twitter.com/qPF0ni7Bw0 — PFL (@PFLMMA) November 23, 2026

The Co-Main Event And Bantamweight Undercard

Atangana’s record stands at 9-0, with four PFL victories. His recent official results show a 65-second knockout of Jared Gooden and a second-round rear-naked choke against Guilherme Soares. Those finishes show that his unbeaten run has included success both on the feet and on the ground.

Battle is 13-3 overall and 1-1 in the promotion. He lost to Johnny Eblen in March before defeating Dalton Rosta by decision in August. The former Ultimate Fighter winner now meets Atangana in a middleweight contest, separate from the championship bout at 135 pounds.

Further down the card, Dean Garnett meets Bryce Meredith. Garnett is 15-4-1 and last won by a first-round knockout of Clarke in Belfast. Clarke’s own return against Shainidze gives the preliminary bantamweight lineup another connection to that earlier result without making the two December contests a rematch.

PFL Lyon: Confirmed Main Card

Taylor Lapilus vs. Mitch McKee — bantamweight world title

Boris Atangana vs. Bryan Battle — middleweight

Abdoul Abdouraguimov vs. Andreeas Binder — welterweight

Oualy Tandia vs. Alex Lohoré — welterweight

Fabian Edwards vs. Ilian Bouafia — middleweight

Confirmed Preliminary Card

Baris Adiguzel vs. Jack Cartwright — bantamweight

Bafode Gassama vs. Coby Bradford — light heavyweight

Dean Garnett vs. Bryce Meredith — bantamweight

Mauricio Partida vs. Jan Cieplowski — bantamweight

Brandon Brachet vs. Adam Meskini — featherweight

Ciarán Clarke vs. Gocha Shainidze — bantamweight

Zakaria Hamou vs. Amin Bouazza — featherweight

Lorenzo Parente vs. Stiven Shehu — lightweight

Mathilde Aschenbrenner vs. Miracle Chipito — strawweight

U.S. coverage is scheduled on the ESPN App, with preliminaries beginning at 11 a.m. Eastern and the main card at 3 p.m. Eastern. In France, coverage starts on RMC Sport Twitch before moving to RMC Sport 1 at 8:30 p.m. local time.