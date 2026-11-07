Malik Basahel Faces Ahmed Taha At PFL MENA 12 On December 11

Malik Basahel has a flyweight assignment on PFL MENA’s December finale. The Saudi prospect is matched with Egypt’s Ahmed Taha for PFL MENA 12 on December 11 at Dhahran Expo in Khobar, according to the promotion’s November 6 announcement.

PFL identifies Basahel as unbeaten in four professional appearances and Taha as 3-1. The Egyptian has finished all three of his victories, including two submissions. The pairing puts the Saudi fighter’s unblemished professional record opposite an opponent whose wins have not required the judges.

The announcement describes this as a flyweight bout, not a tournament championship. That distinction matters on a card already built around three separate title finals. Neither a belt nor an individual running-order position was attached to Basahel–Taha in the official post.

Basahel brings four professional wins

Basahel’s official roster page lists him at 125 pounds, fighting out of Jeddah and training with Asylum Vale Tudo. His listed measurements are 5-foot-5 in height and 67 inches in arm reach. The promotion uses the nickname Storm for the Saudi flyweight.

His professional results on that page span three different methods. He stopped Atef in the first round in December 2025, submitted Eslam Mostafa with a rear-naked choke at 1:54 of round two that September, and recorded a second-round stoppage of Boutouta in May.

Those finishes preceded his latest listed appearance, a decision over Imad El Azami in July. The profile’s professional record is 4-0; earlier amateur appearances should not be added to that professional total. The current booking therefore offers another opportunity to extend the run rather than a first outing under the PFL banner.

Two of the region’s best flyweights, head to head. 🇸🇦🇪🇬 Malik “Storm” Basahel is 4-0 as a pro, 7-0 in the PFL and an IMMAF Asia gold medalist. Ahmed “Beso” Taha is 3-1, and every one of those wins came by finish, two of them by submission. Both arrive in form. Khobar finds out… pic.twitter.com/5iVKANOFUA — PFL MENA (@PFLMENA) November 6, 2026

July’s decision supplied a different test

PFL’s complete report from its July 10 Riyadh card records Basahel beating Morocco’s El Azami by unanimous decision. Two judges scored the contest 30-27, while the third returned 29-28. The official account credited the Saudi fighter’s grappling as he preserved his unbeaten record.

That result gives the December pairing a recent reference point without predicting its outcome. Basahel has already gone the distance as a professional, while the new announcement emphasizes Taha’s finishing record. No round-by-round action for their forthcoming meeting can be reported before it happens.

A separate bout on the regional championship card

The December programme also includes the welterweight final between Abdelkrim Zouad and Badreddine Diani, the lightweight final matching Mohammad Fahmi with Ylies Djiroun, and the featherweight final between Elias Boudegzdame and Mehdi Saadi. Those are the three championship pairings displayed on PFL MENA’s regional site.

The organization’s October semifinal report established the route into those finals. Diani submitted Hazem Kayyali in round two, Djiroun stopped Assem Ghanem in the first, and Saadi advanced by split decision against Shadi Kabbani. Zouad and Fahmi also progressed through decisions.

Basahel–Taha adds a separate flyweight contest to that regional finale. The Friday show will determine the league’s featherweight, lightweight and welterweight champions for the 2026 season. The official event listing currently shows December 11 with a 6 p.m. Arabia Standard Time start; it does not provide a distinct cage-walk time for this matchup.

The regional show is separate from PFL’s heavyweight championship event in Dubai and the PFL Africa finals in Rwanda.