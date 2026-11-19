Hussain Al Kurdi is now named opposite Patrick Ocheme in PFL Africa‘s lightweight tournament final. The promotion’s November 13 announcement identifies that pairing for December 12 at BK Arena in Kigali, Rwanda, changing the opponent presented in its original championship announcement.

A subsequent written release from PFL Africa, dated November 16, also lists the unbeaten Chadian in the 155-pound final. This is a change to the matchup, not a newly reported victory in the tournament: his last semifinal ended without a winner.

Ocheme’s Title Challenge Gets A Different Opponent

The earlier October 23 announcement had matched Ocheme with Senegal’s Demba Seck. Both men supplied written remarks about that prospective contest, and the promotion included their names together on its initial updated card. That was the pairing described in MiddleEasy’s earlier coverage of the three Africa finals.

In that October release, Ocheme acknowledged the challenge while backing his own preparation. His stated ambition was clear:

“I have a strong and powerful opponent standing across from me, and I respect the challenge he brings.”

Those remarks concerned the originally announced Seck matchup, not a newly conducted interview about Al Kurdi. The Nigerian had reached the championship stage with successive first-round finishes in the 2026 competition, giving his final a different starting point from the unresolved contest on the other side of the bracket.

STACKED CARD AND ONE MASSIVE FIGHT WEEK IN KIGALI! 🇷🇼 Get ready for an unforgettable week of fight-week energy and non-stop action leading into the PFL Africa 2026 Season Finals at BK Arena on Saturday, December 12! Topping a stacked 12-fight card featuring elite men’s and… pic.twitter.com/xn1vrwIwcc — PFL Africa (@PFLAfrica) November 13, 2026

Al Kurdi’s Semifinal Remains A No-Contest

At the October 10 Casablanca event, Al Kurdi and Seck were matched in the lightweight semifinals. Unlike the Kane-Medkouri heavyweight main event, their contest was part of the tournament bracket. An accidental groin strike ended their contest at just 37 seconds of the opening round. PFL’s finalized event results record a no-contest, leaving the former at 3-0 with one no-contest and the latter at 11-3 with one no-contest.

The league’s report originally stated that Seck would advance despite the inconclusive finish. Its later October championship release followed that decision. The November material therefore changes who is listed for the final; it does not turn the Casablanca bout into a knockout, submission or decision win for Al Kurdi.

Ocheme’s semifinal supplied a decisive result instead. He stopped fellow Nigerian Cornel Thompson with a body kick in round one in Casablanca. The official event report lists the finish at 2:46 and his record afterward at 10-1. That performance followed his first-round knockout of Ayinda in June.

His promotional run also includes two decisions in 2025, against Camara and Sankara, as recorded in his PFL fight history. Those outings preceded the quicker finishes that carried him through this year’s lightweight bracket. The Nigerian is listed as fighting out of Gauteng in South Africa, with Pandamonium Gym named as his camp.

Kigali’s Lightweight Winner Is Competing For $100,000

The November announcement sets a $100,000 prize for each tournament champion, with three divisional finals contributing to a combined $300,000. For the lightweights, the championship opportunity now sits alongside the changed opponent listing rather than a completed rematch between the Casablanca semifinalists.

PFL lists SuperSport for English-language viewers in Africa, Canal+ for French-language audiences and SportyTV among the event’s broadcasters. The promotion has not explained in the reviewed announcements why Seck is no longer named against Ocheme, and no injury, withdrawal reason or disciplinary finding should be inferred from the revised pairing.