Tye Ruotolo Open To Second ONE MMA Belt At Welterweight

Tye Ruotolo is open to pursuing ONE Championship’s welterweight MMA title after taking its lightweight belt from Christian Lee. In Nick Atkin’s November 12 Bangkok Post report, the new champion described 170 pounds as his healthy weight and considered the prospect of competing at 185.

“I’d have to put on a little muscle first and then guaranteed I’ll give it a shot. Why not?”

He expressed satisfaction with ONE’s competition and his earnings, rather than announcing a UFC move. Ruotolo also said he was ready for either an MMA assignment or a grappling defense, leaving the next selection to the promotion. A second MMA championship remains an ambition, not a confirmed bout. Atkin also reported a new ONE agreement with roughly six bouts remaining across both disciplines; that account does not announce a UFC booking.

The Existing Welterweight Belt Is In Another Sport

Ruotolo already holds a welterweight championship, but that belt is in submission grappling. His official athlete record identifies his other crown as lightweight MMA. The proposed heavier MMA challenge would therefore involve a third championship, rather than a defense of the two titles he currently owns.

The distinction follows a short, unbeaten MMA run. His promotional record lists a second-round submission of Adrian Lee at ONE Fight Night 35, a first-round submission of Shozo Isojima at ONE 173, and the finish of Christian Lee at The Inner Circle 37. The most recent submission came at 2:08 of round one on November 6.

🆕 Tye Ruotolo is open to chasing ONE Championship’s welterweight MMA title and has played down UFC talk after taking lightweight gold from Christian Lee. The 23-year-old submitted Lee in the first round at The Inner Circle 37 in Bangkok to go 3-0 in MMA. Already the… pic.twitter.com/7tmKLNbv8u — Nick Atkin (@nickatkinone) November 12, 2026

His twelve unbeaten ONE appearances span two disciplines, with significantly more experience in grappling than in the cage. The inaugural submission grappling championship came against Magomed Abdulkadirov in November 2023. He most recently defended that crown against Pawel Jaworski at ONE Fight Night 41, winning a ten-minute unanimous decision in March, before returning to MMA for the Lee opportunity.

Christian Lee Still Holds The Heavier MMA Crown

ONE’s current athlete header identifies Lee as welterweight MMA champion and former lightweight champion. Losing to Ruotolo at lightweight did not transfer both titles. The heavier championship came from a fourth-round TKO of Kiamrian Abbasov at ONE on Prime Video 4 in November 2022; the official record lists the finish at 4:20.

Lee’s record also separates his two Alibeg Rasulov appearances: a no contest at ONE Fight Night 26 and a second-round TKO win in their ONE 173 rematch. Those contests preceded the Ruotolo defeat. Atkin reports that Lee has not yet defended the welterweight title, rather than describing his subsequent lightweight appearances as defenses of it.

The proposed move would cross ONE’s 170-pound lightweight ceiling into a welterweight class capped at 185 pounds. Those are this promotion’s published categories, not a change in the name of the belt Ruotolo already owns. A future matchup would still require a specific agreement and event-week clearance.

ONE requires athletes to pass hydration testing and make the contracted weight consecutively. A passing urine-specific-gravity result is no higher than 1.025; an athlete who passes hydration but misses weight can try again within the allotted three-hour window. The publication of a title ambition does not establish that an athlete has completed those checks for any prospective bout.

An MMA championship is scheduled for five five-minute rounds. That is a longer potential assignment than Ruotolo has needed in any of his three cage appearances: his longest MMA contest ended in the second round. His ten-minute grappling decisions demonstrate sustained competition, under a different ruleset without striking.