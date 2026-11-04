Tye Ruotolo Sees Revenge Pressure On Christian Lee, Predicts Early Finish

Tye Ruotolo believes avenging Adrian Lee puts extra pressure on Christian Lee. But he is not counting on an emotional opponent. In a new ONE Championship written interview published November 4 UTC, the challenger credited the champion’s composure while predicting a first- or second-round finish, most likely by submission.

Ruotolo sympathizes with wanting revenge for a brother, yet dismisses betting expectations as a distraction. He told ONE:

“So, I’m not expecting him to be overly emotional or feel like he has to justify his brother, but maybe he will. I don’t know.”

Adrian’s loss supplies the family connection

Their previously announced lightweight MMA championship fight headlines The Inner Circle 37 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok on November 6. Ruotolo’s existing welterweight submission grappling belt is not at stake. These are different disciplines, not two names for the same championship. He earned the grappling title by beating Magomed Abdulkadirov in November 2023, before either of his professional MMA appearances.

ONE’s athlete record lists Adrian’s defeat at ONE Fight Night 35 as a submission at 4:14 of round two. That September 2025 contest was Ruotolo’s MMA debut. The official archival clip below revisits their meeting, not the forthcoming title defense.

Christian’s separate response before the fight focused on the difference between submission-only experience and MMA. He argued that Ruotolo has not faced his range of difficult situations, intends to sustain pressure through scrambles, and predicted a second-round submission himself. Those are the defending champion’s assessments, not an established outcome.

A short-fight prediction with an important qualification

Ruotolo explicitly allowed for a five-round battle. He praised Lee’s patience, strength, heart, versatility and explosiveness. His camp includes twin brother Kade, Erik Paulson and Tyler Wombles; he believes they have identified openings without publicly specifying them.

His second MMA appearance ended earlier than his first: ONE records Shozo Isojima’s submission at 2:26 of round one at ONE 173. Both opponents were unbeaten before those meetings, according to his official biography. The following official highlight is from that older bout. Neither clip is a recording of the new interview or evidence that Christian will suffer the same result.

Lee has already recovered a championship after losing it. His official record shows a five-round decision loss to Ok Rae Yoon followed by a second-round TKO in their rematch. His latest listed defense, against Alibeg Rasulov at ONE 173, also ended in round two; their earlier meeting was a no contest.

Ruotolo’s two-sport championship ambition would require a victory in only his third professional MMA appearance. The Inner Circle 37 streams through ONE’s members-only service, separately from ONE Friday Fights 177 during the same Bangkok evening. Magomed Magomedov faces Lucas Gabriel in another lightweight matchup on the later ONE Fight Night 49 program, not on this members’ card.