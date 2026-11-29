ONE 174 will not take place in Shanghai on December 12. The promotion announced Sunday that the event is moving to Doha on March 26, while Tang Kai–Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu and Jonathan Di Bella–Wang Junguang will fight in Bangkok on December 11.

ONE cited unspecified circumstances outside its control, apologized to those affected and promised new dates for the remaining bouts. It reported 100,000-plus early ticket registrations and reiterated its intention to return to China.

Two Championships Leave The Shanghai Lineup

The featherweight MMA title matchup pairs reigning champion Tang with a former bantamweight champion moving into a different division. Tang’s latest official result is a fourth-round stoppage of Shamil Gasanov, following a non-title defeat to Akbar Abdullaev. His championship history includes a decision over Thanh Le in 2022 and a third-round stoppage in their 2024 unification rematch.

Baatarkhuu captured the bantamweight belt by submitting Fabricio Andrade in December 2025, then lost it to Elbek Alyshov. The Mongolian now pursues the featherweight championship previously held by his mentor, Narantungalag Jadambaa. He is pursuing another division’s belt, not defending his former title.

Due to unforeseen circumstances beyond our control, ONE has made the difficult decision not to proceed with ONE 174 in Shanghai on December 12. ONE 174 will now take place in Doha on March 26. With over 100,000 early registrations to purchase tickets for ONE 174 on China’s main… pic.twitter.com/Vt3ivQRneu — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) November 29, 2026

Di Bella’s Defense Keeps Its Opponent

The strawweight kickboxing title fight remains Di Bella against Wang. Di Bella reclaimed undisputed status by beating Prajanchai after an interim-title victory over Sam-A Gaiyanghadao. He subsequently defeated Zhang Peimian again in July.

Wang earned this opportunity after returning from a lengthy ONE absence to beat Prajanchai by split decision in October. That was a kickboxing contest against the Muay Thai champion, not a transfer of Prajanchai’s separate belt. Wang previously challenged Sam-A for the inaugural strawweight kickboxing championship in 2019, losing a five-round decision.

The destination is not appearing on ONE’s schedule for the first time. In July, the promotion and Visit Qatar renewed a three-year agreement covering multiple flagship events. Their first announced date was March 26, 2027, at Aspire Dome. Visit Qatar’s current calendar independently retains that date and venue, listing MMA, Muay Thai, kickboxing and submission grappling.

The agreement follows ONE 166 in 2024 and ONE 171 in 2025. It calls for championship bouts and Middle Eastern athletes alongside international competitors across the organization’s disciplines. Those are the partners’ plans for their renewed series, rather than a confirmed Doha fight lineup. Visit Qatar’s recap of its previous ONE card highlights Jonathan Haggerty’s defense against Wei Rui and Joshua Pacio’s unification win over Jarred Brooks.

The numbered event and title fights now have different destinations. The expanded Shanghai card had reached eleven bouts, but the remaining nine now await replacement dates rather than automatically joining the Bangkok title fights.