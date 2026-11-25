ONE Championship has expanded its December 12 return to China to 11 bouts, adding nine contests beneath the two previously announced world-title fights. The November 25 announcement completes a Shanghai Indoor Stadium lineup that mixes four MMA matches, five kickboxing bouts and two Muay Thai contests.

The additions include former bantamweight Muay Thai champion Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon against Akif Guluzada, heavyweight Ben Tynan against promotional newcomer Marlon Godoy, and Karen Ghazaryan against Gilbert Nakatani at strawweight. The official event page now lists all three pairings alongside the rest of the card.

A former champion starts again at bantamweight

Rambolek enters after losing his championship without making a successful defense. He took the belt from Nabil Anane by unanimous decision in March, then missed weight before September’s meeting with Yod-IQ Or Pimolsri. Yod-IQ subsequently won their five-round contest on the cards and became champion.

The Thai striker’s promotional record includes stoppages of Abdulla Dayakaev, Dmitrii Kovtun and Parham Gheirati. His earlier back-to-back second-round wins over Theeradet Chor Hapayak and Zhang Chenglong made him the first athlete to earn a $100,000 contract through ONE Friday Fights. Shanghai offers a new assignment after the interruption to that rise.

Guluzada moves into bantamweight following a decision defeat to Johan Estupinan in kickboxing. His earlier ONE victories included Muay Thai decisions over Jaosuayai and Sean Climaco, plus stoppages of Puengluang and Samingdam. The Azerbaijani trains with Team Mehdi Zatout and has worked with compatriot Chingiz Allazov, giving this matchup a different experience profile from Rambolek’s recent championship opposition.

The card just got BIGGER 🤯🇨🇳 THREE MORE exciting matchups have been added to the lineup on December 12 at ONE 174: Shanghai, including Rambolek vs. Akif Guluzada, Ben Tynan vs. Marlon Godoy, and Karen Ghazaryan vs. Gilbert Nakatani!#ONE174 | Sat Dec 12 at 4:30PM CST

🌍 Global… pic.twitter.com/cJ2N9w7VdB — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) November 25, 2026

Heavyweight and welterweight opportunities

Tynan’s meeting with the 3-0 Godoy adds an unbeaten newcomer to a division with a vacant MMA title. The Canadian’s wrestling credentials include a junior national freestyle championship and qualification for the NCAA Division I national tournament while representing North Dakota State. He now trains with Elevation Fight Team.

His ONE record shows submission victories over Kang Ji Won and Ryugo Takeuchi, a decision loss to Kirill Grishenko and a no-contest against Duke Didier. Takeuchi was stopped at 2:07 of the first round in February. Those results distinguish his current promotional record from an undefeated run or a guaranteed title eliminator.

Zhang Lipeng faces Chase Mann in the welterweight MMA contest. Ghazaryan and Nakatani complete the MMA additions, with Nakatani moving down to strawweight. At the top of the event, Tang Kai defends his featherweight MMA title against Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu, while Jonathan Di Bella meets Wang Junguang for the strawweight kickboxing championship.

The remaining Shanghai matchups

Liu Mengyang draws Abolfazl Alipourandi at featherweight kickboxing, and Zhang Peimian meets Elmehdi El Jamari at strawweight. Zhou Jiaqiang faces James Conde in another featherweight contest, while Yi Yuxuan takes on Vladimir Kuzmin at bantamweight.

The second new Muay Thai pairing sends fifth-ranked atomweight Yu Yau Pui against debutant Giada Lo Verso. Yu has an 8-3 record in ONE, while the Italian arrives with a 28-8-1 overall record and the WMO International championship. Their matchup puts an established promotional ranking against a newcomer’s credentials. ONE’s current promotion gives a 4:30 p.m. China Standard Time start on December 12, with global pay-per-view details still to come.