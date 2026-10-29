Exza Targets ONE Debut Bonus To Clear His Parents’ Debts

Exza Wankhongohm’s ONE debut follows years of regional competition supporting his family. In an October 29 written interview, he described the opportunity’s financial and sporting stakes.

He faces Xavier Gonzalez in the flyweight Muay Thai co-main event of The Inner Circle 36 at Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium on Friday, October 30. It is a non-title bout on the members-only program, separate from the ONE Friday Fights 176 portion of the evening.

Exza told ONE Championship:

“My parents still have some remaining debts, and winning that bonus would allow me to clear everything off for them completely.”

He started fighting at 12 after following his older brother, who later stopped competing. Exza continued. He acknowledged that earning an award is difficult, rather than guaranteed.

Low kicks and angles instead of a pocket exchange

Excitement outweighs nerves about his first three-round fight in four-ounce gloves, which he likes. He feels prepared to adapt, using aggressive low kicks and lateral counters, including punches, instead of direct pocket exchanges.

He considers Gonzalez tough but relatively slow and doubts his knockout threat: personal assessments, not established limitations.

His gym’s archival clip appears below; it is not a recording of the new written interview.

The promotion’s Muay Thai rules specify three three-minute rounds for non-championship contests, with a minute’s rest between rounds. Four-ounce gloves are standard. Punches, kicks, knees and elbows can produce a knockout; referee, doctor or corner intervention can also end the contest. Unlike ONE’s MMA scoring, Muay Thai is judged round by round under a ten-point-must system.

The judging criteria prioritize knockdowns, then damage, clean strikes, and aggression or superior positioning. That makes the rules relevant to the movement-based approach Exza described, without establishing how judges will assess exchanges that have not happened.

A newcomer meets an experienced ONE finisher

Gonzalez’s official promotional record stands at seven wins and seven losses across 14 appearances. Four victories came by knockout; his remaining wins comprise two unanimous decisions and one split decision. All seven defeats are decisions, including three unanimous, three split and one majority verdict.

His two most recent wins were a first-round knockout of Payaksurin JP Power at 1:08 and a second-round knockout of Chatanan Apichat Muaythai at 1:37. A three-round split-decision loss to Thway Lin Htet followed, interrupting that run. Gonzalez has separately outlined his intention to start faster against Exza.

Both official athlete pages list a height of 170 centimeters. Exza is 23 and represents Wankhongohm; Gonzalez is 25 and trains with Tor Sangtiennoi. The newcomer has no completed ONE result on his profile, distinct from his reported regional experience.

The Inner Circle stream begins at 6:30 p.m. in Thailand, or 7:30 a.m. Eastern time. The later Friday Fights broadcast begins two hours afterward through ONE’s regional partners and online outlets, with geographical restrictions. Viewers should not assume that access to the later broadcast includes the earlier members’ show.

The five-bout Inner Circle lineup is headlined by Numsurin Chor Ketwina against Akram Hamidi at atomweight. It also includes Tomyamkoong Bhumjaithai–Yassir Rassafi and Petkhaokradong Lukjaomaesaithong–Abdelali Zahidi in Muay Thai, plus Evan Gambuto–Ranma in bantamweight kickboxing.