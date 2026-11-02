Christian Lee–Tye Ruotolo Heads Five-Bout Inner Circle 37 Card

Christian Lee’s lightweight MMA title defense against Tye Ruotolo heads a five-bout lineup for The Inner Circle 37 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok on November 6. ONE Championship’s full-card announcement also confirms Komawut FA Group’s bantamweight Muay Thai rematch with Yodphupa Petkiatpet as the co-main event.

The Inner Circle is a distinct section of the evening’s program, not another name for the entire ONE Friday Fights 177 lineup. The promotion’s combined event page separates the two cards. The five-bout member broadcast is advertised for 6:30 p.m. Bangkok time, equivalent to 6:30 a.m. Eastern, through the promotion’s subscription service.

Four Muay Thai Bouts Support The MMA Championship

Below the two featured contests, Kongchai Chanaidonmueang meets Egypt’s Tantawy Ahmed at flyweight. Titus Proctor faces Maciej Karpinski at lightweight, while Cal Cook takes on Dabdam Por Tor Tor Thongtawee at strawweight. All three are Muay Thai bouts, rather than additional MMA matchups or championship defenses.

Lee holds the promotion’s lightweight and welterweight MMA championships. His official record credits 18 victories, including 17 finishes, with his latest win coming against Alibeg Rasulov at ONE 173. He stopped Rasulov in the second round after their previous meeting at ONE Fight Night 26 had ended in a no contest.

Where it all started 🏆 Flash back to Christian Lee's ONE debut before he defends the lightweight MMA throne against Tye Ruotolo this Friday at The Inner Circle 37!#TheInnerCircle37 | Fri Nov 6 at 6:30PM ICT/6:30AM ET

🔴 Join The Inner Circle for only USD9.99/month at… pic.twitter.com/LwLQdU24ZT — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) November 2, 2026

The promotion’s retrospective clip above shows Lee’s ONE debut, not the upcoming title fight.

The 28-year-old first took the lightweight belt from Shinya Aoki in 2019 and later regained it from Ok Rae Yoon. He added the welterweight championship by stopping Kiamrian Abbasov in the fourth round in 2022. Only the lightweight MMA title is identified as being at stake in this November contest.

Ruotolo arrives as the reigning welterweight submission grappling champion, a title he won against Magomed Abdulkadirov in November 2023. That is a different discipline from the belt he will challenge for here. His MMA record contains two wins: a second-round submission of Lee’s younger brother Adrian and a first-round submission of Shozo Isojima.

Born to grapple 🤼‍♂️ Can Tye Ruotolo defeat Christian Lee for the ONE Lightweight MMA World Title this Friday at The Inner Circle 37?#TheInnerCircle37 | Fri Nov 6 at 6:30PM ICT/6:30AM ET

🔴 Join The Inner Circle for only USD9.99/month at https://t.co/EAHzKQK213.

🎁 Save 10% on… pic.twitter.com/8eERLoAlXX — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) November 1, 2026

The accompanying Ruotolo post is a promotional look back at his grappling, not footage of a bout with Christian Lee.

The Isojima finish came at 2:26 at ONE 173, according to his athlete record. The 23-year-old therefore seeks an MMA championship in his third professional appearance in that sport, not after eleven MMA wins. His profile’s broader promotional totals include his submission-only competition as well as those two mixed martial arts bouts.

ONE’s current Kongchai preview uses footage of an earlier bout, rather than action from the upcoming Tantawy matchup.

Komawut And Yodphupa Revisit A Split Decision

Komawut won their first meeting by split decision at ONE Friday Fights 50 in February 2024. His current official results show a split-decision win over Kyaw Swar Win at The Inner Circle 27 following five consecutive defeats. That victory supplies the immediate competitive context for his return to this rivalry.

Yodphupa’s athlete record lists a unanimous-decision victory over Saw Min Min at that same Inner Circle 27 event. Earlier in 2026, he beat Adam Benwarwar before losing a decision to Samingdam Looksuan. The Saw Min Min result is his most recent listed appearance, rather than the Benwarwar win highlighted in the full-card article.

This member card is also separate from ONE Fight Night 49, which follows on the promotion’s schedule in U.S. primetime. Fans following ONE’s November events should distinguish those broadcasts rather than assuming every announced November 6 bout belongs to one card.