Akram Hamidi Calls Atomweight His Natural Division Before Numsurin Fight

Akram Hamidi believes atomweight will suit him better than the heavier opposition he has faced in ONE Championship. In a new October 29 written interview, the French-Algerian striker explained his move ahead of Friday’s Muay Thai main event against Numsurin Chor Ketwina.

The matchup headlines The Inner Circle 36 at Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium on October 30. It is a non-title contest, not an announced challenge for Nadaka Yoshinari’s championship. ONE’s current event listing places Xavier Gonzalez against Exza Wankhongohm in the co-main event of the members-only program.

Hamidi wants a better fit at atomweight

Hamidi told ONE Championship that his previous division had left him undersized:

“Before, I fought at 57 kilograms, and it was a little too heavy for me. Atomweight is my real weight class, and I feel good.”

He said his comeback win over Watcharaphon Laochokcharoen restored confidence after a long break, although he believes greater activity might have helped him secure a knockout. He respects Numsurin’s well-rounded boxing and kicking and expects to identify openings during the fight rather than claiming to have already isolated a weakness.

ONE’s athlete record lists Hamidi’s latest appearance as a three-round unanimous decision over Watcharaphon at ONE Friday Fights 164. That was his third promotional victory in five outings, with two stoppages among those wins. The official archival clip below shows that earlier comeback contest; it is not footage of the upcoming Numsurin matchup or the newly published written interview.

The Team Valente fighter’s earlier ONE victories came against Jomhod Auto MuayThai and Kongchai Chanaidonmueang. Jomhod was stopped 36 seconds into the second round, while Kongchai’s bout ended at 1:41 of the first. Both are listed as technical knockouts, distinct from the decision that restarted Hamidi’s winning run.

His defeats also came under different circumstances and rulesets. Prajanchai Pongsuphan PK beat him by unanimous decision over three rounds in kickboxing at ONE Friday Fights 34. Sam-A Gaiyanghadao then stopped him by first-round knockout at 1:22 at ONE Friday Fights 81. Neither is recorded as an atomweight meeting with Numsurin.

Numsurin is the immediate test, not a title guarantee

Hamidi wants Nadaka’s belt eventually, but said he must first concentrate on this opponent. That ambition does not establish a promised title eliminator. Numsurin has outlined his own early-finish objective, making the headliner a meeting of contenders with different immediate plans.

Numsurin’s current promotional record is 7-2, including two knockouts. The Thai contender most recently outpointed Songchainoi Kiatsongrit over three rounds at ONE Friday Fights 160. It was his second win over Songchainoi, following a majority decision at ONE Friday Fights 122. Between those victories, he lost decisions to Nadaka across five rounds and Pet Suanluangrodyok across three.

The athlete profiles list Hamidi at 168 centimeters and Numsurin at 162, a six-centimeter height difference rather than a verified reach measurement. Hamidi is 27 and represents Team Valente; his 31-year-old opponent trains with TDed99. Those listed dimensions provide context for the assignment without predicting how the exchanges will unfold.

The five-bout Inner Circle lineup also includes Tomyamkoong Bhumjaithai against Yassir Rassafi, Petkhaokradong Lukjaomaesaithong against Abdelali Zahidi, and Evan Gambuto against Ranma. Four bouts use Muay Thai rules; Gambuto–Ranma is bantamweight kickboxing. The show is separate from the ONE Friday Fights 176 segment of the same evening.