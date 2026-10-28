Zaza Sor Aree, Mia Skeer Set For Vacant WBC MuayThai Title In Bangkok

Zaza Sor Aree and Mia Skeer have been matched for the WBC MuayThai women’s super-bantamweight world championship at Rajadamnern Stadium in Bangkok on December 7. The sanctioning body announced the pairing in an October 26 written post, bringing a Thai veteran and an English contender together for a title opportunity.

The championship is vacant. WBC MuayThai’s current women’s rankings explicitly mark the 122-pound belt as unoccupied and reserved for that date at the Bangkok venue. The winner would fill that opening rather than take the belt from a reigning champion. The listed limit is 55.338 kilograms, four pounds above bantamweight.

The same rankings place Zaza fourth among the super-bantamweight contenders. Skeer appears second at bantamweight, the 118-pound division below, behind Barbara Aguiar. Her appearance in this booking therefore concerns a different weight category from the one in which the WBC currently ranks her; the two lists should not be treated as interchangeable standings.

✨ 𝑺𝑯𝑬 𝑾𝑯𝑶 𝑫𝑨𝑹𝑬𝑺 𝑾𝑰𝑵𝑺 ✨ An unmissable showdown for WBC world glory at the famed Rajadamnern Stadium in Bangkok. 🏆 𝐖𝐁𝐂 𝐒𝐔𝐏𝐄𝐑-𝐁𝐀𝐍𝐓𝐀𝐌𝐖𝐄𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓 𝐖𝐎𝐑𝐋𝐃 𝐓𝐈𝐓𝐋𝐄

ZaZa Sor Aree 🆚 versus Mia Skeer 🗓️ 𝐃𝐄𝐂𝐄𝐌𝐁𝐄𝐑 𝟕 pic.twitter.com/XtMqFunX89 — WBC MuayThai (@WBCMuaythai) October 26, 2026

Skeer’s earlier title came under a different organization

Skeer already has experience of a world-title assignment with another sanctioning body. ISKA’s official account of the North vs South event in Bolton records her unanimous-decision victory over Danielle Butler for its women’s interim super-flyweight Muay Thai championship at 53.5 kilograms. Combat Fight Series and Enigma jointly staged that contest at the Toughsheet Stadium.

Her route to international competition also included WMO regional championships. Nong Bee’s profile records a British-title victory over Emma Davison in Preston in April 2025, followed by a European-title win against Ellie Harber on August 2. The gym identifies the latter success as the result that earned her a call-up to Rajadamnern.

Her preparation links Greater Manchester with Thailand. Nong Bee Muay Thai’s fighter profile says Skeer trains full-time at Salford Striking Academy in the United Kingdom and uses its Ko Samui facility as her Thai base. It also records a September 5 victory over Fon Piggott and an earlier scorecards win against Florencia Greco at Rajadamnern on June 13.

The World Muay Thai Organization separately lists Skeer as its European bantamweight champion and fifth in its world bantamweight rankings. Its list places her behind Bryony Soden, Monika Chochlíková, Somratsamee ManopGym and Mayree Khongsittha. That ranking belongs to the WMO, separately from the WBC standings attached to her next fight.

A Bangkok assignment for the Thai veteran

Zaza brings experience from another international striking stage: GLORY maintains an official athlete profile for the Thai fighter under the nickname Queen of Muaythai. The forthcoming assignment is under Muay Thai rules, not an announced return to GLORY kickboxing.

The official booking notice directs supporters to Rajadamnern’s website for tickets. It does not supply a start time, a broadcaster, a complete supporting card or statements from either competitor. The date and stadium are confirmed, while the rest of the event’s public schedule remains to be specified.