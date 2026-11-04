Yodkhunpon Faces Detchawalit At The Inner Circle 40 On November 27

ONE Championship has booked Yodkhunpon against Detchawalit Silkmuaythai for The Inner Circle 40 on November 27. The promotion announced the bantamweight Muay Thai matchup on November 4, adding a test against an established K-1 champion to the undefeated prospect’s schedule.

Worapon Lukjaoporongtom will also face Kongklai Sor Sommai at bantamweight on the same show at Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium. The announcement presents all four competitors as pursuing a US$100,000 agreement to join ONE’s main roster; it does not promise that either winner will automatically receive one.

A Champion Tests An Unbeaten ONE Run

Yodkhunpon has made only one ONE appearance, but the official record shows that he needed less than six minutes to secure his first victory. He knocked out Semih Sah Cindir in round two at ONE Friday Fights 160, with the stoppage recorded at 2:49. That leaves him unbeaten within the organization, though with a substantially shorter promotional sample than his next opponent.

Before arriving in ONE, he won K-1’s super lightweight championship in a three-bout tournament in 2024 and retained it by first-round knockout the following year. His experience outside the organization is therefore an important part of this pairing, not reflected by that single entry in ONE’s results database.

Detchawalit’s currently listed official ONE record is 5-0, with four finishes and one decision. His most recent win came against Tom Casse at ONE Friday Fights 161 and The Inner Circle 21. That contest reached the end of the third round and produced a unanimous verdict, rather than another early stoppage. It is the only time an opponent has taken him the full distance in the promotion. His official profile lists him at 180 centimeters, compared with Yodkhunpon’s 176.

His preceding two victories illustrate the different lengths of his finishing performances: Saw Min Min was stopped 25 seconds into round one, while Denis Dotsenko lasted until 2:37 of round two. Those are separate earlier bouts, not footage or results from the newly announced November contest.

Worapon And Kongklai Look To Rebound

Worapon arrives after a unanimous-decision loss to Lenny Blasi. His official ledger places that defeat after three successive wins: first-round knockouts of Soe Lin Oo and Arthur Brossier, followed by a unanimous decision against Casse. The matchup with Kongklai gives him his next chance to return to winning form, rather than extending an active winning streak.

Kongklai is also seeking a reset after successive losses. Julio Lobo beat him by unanimous decision before Adam Benwarwar stopped him in the second round at ONE Friday Fights 162 and The Inner Circle 22. Before those setbacks, he had won three in a row, including a second-round stoppage of Mohammad Habibpour. That earlier finish is the action shown in the promotion’s accompanying clip.

The official event listing pairs The Inner Circle 40 with ONE Friday Fights 180 in an Asia-primetime doubleheader. The Inner Circle portion is advertised as streaming exclusively through ONE’s subscription platform. The listing still says the complete lineups will be announced later, so these two bookings should not be mistaken for a finalized card or a confirmed running order.