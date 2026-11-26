Yodkhunpon wants his November 27 birthday to end with a victory over Detchawalit Silkmuaythai. In a written interview published by ONE Championship on November 25, the Thai veteran discussed a route toward its main roster while preparing for only his second appearance in the organization.

Experience And Conditioning Drive Yodkhunpon’s Plan

His camp at Venum and Team Mehdi Zatout has included work alongside Asadula Imangazaliev. He praised Detchawalit’s footwork, timing and fast, heavy attacks, but believes his own rhythm can match them. He intends to apply sustained pressure and draw on his experience; his suggestion that the younger fighter fades is his assessment, not an established description of the forthcoming contest.

Yodkhunpon also recalled returning to small-glove Muay Thai after almost three years away. He felt pressure before facing Semih Sah Cindir, then found success with a hook he had tested earlier in the fight.

The two-time K-1 champion sees this assignment as a possible step toward a contract, not a guaranteed award. He likewise believes Detchawalit would merit consideration by beating him. He had not expected their paths to cross this early, yet regarded the pairing as a valuable test. Beyond the immediate contest, he said he wants to finish his career with ONE.

The Official Records Behind The Matchup

ONE’s athlete database records Yodkhunpon’s debut as a knockout victory over Cindir in round two at 2:49. The entry belongs to ONE Friday Fights 160 and The Inner Circle 20. It is the sole completed contest on his promotional ledger, so his ONE record should not be mistaken for the extent of his earlier career.

Detchawalit’s official table contains five victories, with a different progression through the organization. Majid Seydali lost by first-round technical knockout; Ivan Bodeant and Saw Min Min were knocked out in the opening round. Denis Dotsenko took him into the second before a knockout at 2:37. Tom Casse was the first of those opponents to complete all three rounds, losing by unanimous decision. That sequence supplies the verified competitive background to Yodkhunpon’s preparation, without treating his prediction as a result or assuming that an unbeaten opponent has never been tested over the distance.

The previously announced matchup is scheduled for bantamweight Muay Thai at Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium. The official November 27 event listing places it atop The Inner Circle 40, alongside Worapon against Kongklai. That program is distinct from the ONE Friday Fights 180 lineup, where Denkriangkrai against Thway Lin Htet occupies the main-event position. Neither scheduled bout has taken place.