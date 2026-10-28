Xavier Gonzalez Plans Faster Start Against Exza After Split-Decision Setback

Xavier Gonzalez plans to abandon the hesitation he believes hurt him in his last fight. In a new written interview published by ONE Championship on October 28, the Spaniard said he wants a quicker start against Exza Wankhongohm at The Inner Circle 36.

Gonzalez Wants To Stop Second-Guessing Himself

Gonzalez disputed his split-decision loss to Thway Lin Htet, contrasting his strikes with exhausting pursuit and dismissing the kicks he absorbed. After brief disappointment, he accepted the judges’ control.

He attributed his hesitation to counter-strike concerns. Against Exza, he intends to respond immediately, preserve his forward pressure and chase a finish and bonus rather than points.

Gonzalez told ONE:

“I realized my mistake last time was starting too slow. There won’t be any of that next time.”

He credited Exza’s greater overall experience, technical range and leg kicks, while acknowledging that producing a brawl requires both fighters.

Four Knockouts In Seven ONE Wins

The promotion’s official athlete record puts Gonzalez at seven wins and seven losses across 14 ONE appearances. Four of his victories came by knockout, with the other three split between two unanimous decisions and one split decision. All seven defeats are listed as decisions: three unanimous, three split and one majority.

That record separates his desire for stoppages from his actual results. He has won on the scorecards before, despite saying that a decision is never his objective. The Exza matchup will be his 15th promotional appearance, not his debut at flyweight.

His recent sequence includes a unanimous-decision loss to Kaotaem Fairtex at ONE Friday Fights 149, followed by two finishes. The official record lists Payaksurin JP Power as a first-round knockout at 1:08 at ONE Friday Fights 157. Chatanan Apichat Muaythai followed with a second-round knockout at 1:37 at ONE Friday Fights 159.

The Thway Lin Htet result then interrupted that run. The record lists the loss as a split decision after three completed rounds, regardless of Gonzalez’s disagreement with the verdict.

Where Gonzalez–Exza Fits On The Card

The October 30 show takes place at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, with the Gonzalez–Exza flyweight Muay Thai contest occupying the co-main-event position. No championship designation accompanies the Gonzalez–Exza matchup. The promotion’s published lineup puts Numsurin Chor Ketwina against Akram Hamidi in the atomweight Muay Thai headliner.

Tomyamkoong Bhumjaithai meets Yassir Rassafi at bantamweight, while Petkhaokradong Lukjaomaesaithong faces Abdelali Zahidi at featherweight. Evan Gambuto and Ranma complete the five-bout list in bantamweight kickboxing.

In the main event, Numsurin continues his pursuit of another championship opportunity after previously losing a five-round title challenge to Nadaka Yoshinari. The card announcement also credits him with a subsequent rematch victory over Songchainoi Kiatsongrit. Before that title challenge, Numsurin won his first six appearances in the weekly series and earned a six-figure promotional contract.

ONE lists the event as a members’ stream on its Inner Circle service. The official athlete pages identify Gonzalez with Tor Sangtiennoi in Spain’s representation and Exza with Thailand’s Wankhongohm team. Exza’s page has no completed ONE result listed, consistent with his upcoming promotional debut.

Both official profiles list the fighters at 170 centimeters tall. Gonzalez is listed as 25, with Exza listed as 23.