Worapon Lukjaoporongtom has identified timing as the problem to solve against Kongklai Sor Sommai. His November 26 written interview with ONE Championship looks back at the Lenny Blasi defeat and ahead to a meeting between two southpaws at The Inner Circle 40.

Worapon acknowledged being slower while studying Blasi in the opening round and credited the Italian’s preparation for countering his left kick. He returned to training a week later, with nearly two months of camp behind his next assignment.

He had followed Kongklai because they compete at the same weight and both lost to Julio Lobo. He regards the shared stance as a test of adjustments, while believing his youth gives him a freshness advantage. His suggestion that Kongklai’s durability has declined remains his assessment, not an established medical finding.

“We have similar styles, so it comes down to mid-fight adjustments and winning the timing battle since we share the same stance.”

Worapon still wants a US$100,000 main-roster contract, but is prioritizing successive wins and consistent performances. He expects both men’s power to punish mistakes; neither a knockout nor a contract has been secured.

The Run Blasi Interrupted

ONE’s official athlete record shows exactly where Worapon’s momentum changed. Soe Lin Oo was knocked out at 1:27 of the opening round at ONE Friday Fights 139. Arthur Brossier then suffered a first-round knockout at 1:56 at ONE Friday Fights 145. Those were consecutive early finishes, rather than victories accumulated over the distance.

Tom Casse provided a different test at ONE Friday Fights 153 and The Inner Circle 13. Worapon completed three rounds and won by unanimous decision, adding a distance victory to those two knockouts. Blasi subsequently won a three-round unanimous decision at ONE Friday Fights 168 and The Inner Circle 28. The current assignment therefore follows a loss, not an active three-fight winning streak.

MiddleEasy’s earlier Blasi-Worapon preview covered that previous opponent’s ambitions before their bout. Worapon’s new remarks address what he learned afterward, rather than announcing another Blasi meeting.

The promotion lists Worapon’s overall ONE record as nine wins and six losses. Four of those victories ended inside the distance: three knockouts and one technical knockout. The remaining five wins were unanimous decisions.

A Taller Opponent With His Own Setbacks

Kongklai is listed at 175 centimeters, against Worapon’s 168. His official results show a unanimous-decision defeat to Julio Lobo followed by a second-round technical-knockout loss to Adam Benwarwar at 2:44. Before those defeats, he beat Ferrari Fairtex by knockout, Kendu Irving by majority decision and Mohammad Habibpour by technical knockout.

His ONE ledger records six wins in fourteen appearances, with five finishes among those victories. That supports a history of ending bouts early, without turning Worapon’s warning about power into a prediction of Friday’s outcome.

Those results give the pairing two fighters seeking to reverse setbacks, but do not establish whose approach will work. Kongklai has separately discussed defensive changes for this contest.

The bantamweight Muay Thai bout is scheduled as the November 27 Inner Circle 40 co-main event at Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium. Yodkhunpon and Detchawalit headline that program, which streams through ONE’s membership platform. The same official event listing also contains the separate ONE Friday Fights 180 lineup; Worapon and Kongklai are listed in The Inner Circle portion.