Sigrid Kapanen’s victory over Naomi Ridley has been overturned after a WBC Muay Thai review found that the ringside judges had reached the wrong decision. The International super-lightweight championship is vacant, and the official result is now a no contest rather than a win for either fighter.

The women met at The League 13 in Tallinn’s Tondiraba Ice Hall on November 14. Their 63.5-kilogram contest was scheduled for five three-minute rounds. Estonian outlet ÜKM reports that Kapanen originally received a unanimous decision, with the three cards reading 50-45, 50-45 and 49-46 in her favor.

Four Review Judges Disagreed With The Ringside Verdict

WBC MuayThai’s International Championships Review Committee said four independent judges reassessed the match using its championship scoring criteria. Each favored Ridley: three returned 49-46 cards, while the fourth scored it 48-47. Those are review scores, not replacement ringside cards awarding her the championship.

The committee described substantial scoring errors. It specifically stated that Kapanen is not recognized as the International champion, while also calling her blameless and distancing its criticism from The League’s promotional team.

“This ruling is final and takes immediate effect.”

ÜKM reports that Ridley filed a formal protest before the video review. Its account identifies Ardo Rakaselg as the referee and Andres Oitsar, Edgar Segejenko and Taavi Toomela as the ringside judges. The official WBC statement does not publish a round-by-round explanation identifying which individual exchanges or scoring criteria produced the disagreement.

What The Championship Appeal Rules Require

The organization’s published regulations allow appeals of World and International title results through its Bangkok office. A challenge must be submitted within three days and include high-definition footage plus a written explanation. The listed administration fee is $500, with $300 refundable after a successful appeal. Those are the standing requirements; the statement does not disclose the filing paperwork or any payment in this particular case.

Under its Muay Thai scoring rules, judges assess powerful, accurate use of punches, kicks, knees and elbows, alongside effective aggression, control and defense. Each round is judged individually. The standards distinguish effective scoring from activity alone: moving forward does not automatically win a round.

Both Fighters Had Won WBC Belts Before Tallinn

Kapanen’s earlier European championship came against France’s Hawa Balde. WBC MuayThai’s March 2025 report records a unanimous-decision victory in Tallinn at The League, establishing her regional title success before this attempt at the International belt. That European achievement is a separate result, not the championship decision addressed by the latest ruling.

Ridley previously won the vacant International super-lightweight title against Poland’s Emilia Krupczak at Hitman Fight League in Leeds. The sanctioning body’s May 2025 account records a unanimous decision and describes her work with body kicks, boxing combinations and clinch knees.