Ubaid Hussain credits his parents and coach with shaping his rise in ONE Championship. In ONE Championship’s November 19 written feature, he described his parents’ guidance, his faith and coach Jompop Kiatphontip’s support ahead of the flyweight Muay Thai Grand Prix.

His father combined call-center work with nighttime deliveries, while his mother raised five children. Hussain links his work ethic to his dad, his caring side to his mum and his discipline to Islam. He says that foundation helped him resist peer pressure and avoid trouble.

The coach who became another father figure

Football-pitch temper helped prompt his father to take him to the nearby Kiatphontip gym in Leeds. He enjoyed the first session, then felt nervous entering adult classes around age 12 or 13. Jompop’s role extended beyond training to personal advice and checking on him when injured.

I definitely see Jompop as like my second dad, really.

That relationship has a substantial Muay Thai foundation. Kiatphontip’s own trainer biography says Jompop began fighting at nine in southern Thailand, before attracting the attention of Songchai’s talent scouts and moving his career to Bangkok. He competed at Lumpinee and then Rajadamnern, developing his experience under the Songchai promotional banner.

The gym lists 161 professional fights and 131 wins, a South Thailand championship and a number-one ranking at Rajadamnern. The ranking should not be confused with a claim that he held that stadium’s championship. Its biography also says he retired at 23 to pursue a law degree before helping develop the Bangkok Kiatphontip gym.

Hussain had already explained the connection in a January 15 interview with Sky Sports. He said his father brought him to Kiatphontip when he was around seven or eight, and that Jompop’s pronunciation of his name helped produce his nickname, Bad. The earlier report described a professional record of 13-0 at that stage. It also credited him with World and European amateur gold for Great Britain, plus WBC national and European titles.

From chasing a contract to entering the Grand Prix

That January appearance preceded four more promotional wins. ONE’s current athlete record lists eight victories without defeat: six unanimous decisions, one knockout and one technical knockout. Among the more recent entries are decisions over Brazil Aekmuangnon and Panpadej Looksuan, followed by a first-round stoppage of Sanpet Sor Salacheep.

The August 28 meeting with Isannuea Sor Sasiwat brought the milestone Hussain had been pursuing. ONE’s written account records an early knee to the body that dropped his opponent, followed by movement, punches and elbows across the remaining rounds. He won unanimously and received a US$100,000 main-roster contract, improving to 17-0 overall.

His next assignment is Black Panther at The Inner Circle 39 on November 20 at Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium. The quarterfinal offers a route deeper into the tournament, not an automatic championship. His earlier tactical interview concerned studying that opponent before seeking a later-round finish; the new feature instead explains the support system behind his rise.

Hussain says reaching ONE fulfilled a childhood ambition, but merely participating in the Grand Prix is not enough. His stated goal is to win the tournament and the world championship.