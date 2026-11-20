Ubaid Hussain beat Black Panther by unanimous decision at The Inner Circle 39 on November 20, reaching the ONE flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix semifinals. The contest took place at Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium.

ONE’s updated athlete records list the official result as a unanimous decision after three rounds, with 3:00 recorded in the final round. The victory takes his overall professional record to a perfect 18-0. The nine minutes of competition brought Hussain his ninth victory in nine promotional appearances. Seven of those wins have come by unanimous decision, alongside one knockout and one technical knockout.

For Black Panther, the defeat interrupts a run that included wins over Sean Climaco, Diego Paez and Johan Estupinan. His official promotional record now shows six wins and two defeats. His previous three victories illustrate the experience Hussain had to overcome: decisions against Climaco and Paez followed a second-round stoppage of Estupinan.

His rise has been rapid. ONE’s November 19 written profile dates his promotional debut to December 2024 at ONE Friday Fights 90, where he won by first-round knockout. Before joining the organization, he had accumulated nine professional victories without defeat, including a 2024 appearance on Hitman Fight League.

That profile identifies Jompop as the coach who guided him from his early training at Kiatphontip in Leeds through his contract-winning performance in August. Friday’s tournament progress is the next competitive milestone in that partnership, following the transition from the weekly series to the promotion’s global roster.

Round 1: Hussain sets the pace

Hussain combined straight punches and low kicks with movement. An early head kick was partly blocked. Black Panther worked behind his jab but did not initially match the British-Pakistani fighter’s pace.

Round 2: Black Panther responds

Black Panther pressed forward with head kicks. Hussain evaded and countered with hooks and close-range knees, repeatedly finding his left hand. Black Panther answered with a step-in elbow.

Round 3: Hussain finishes with controlled attacks

Hussain entered with hooks and escaped before Black Panther could answer, using low kicks to set up his left hand. Black Panther continued looking for a fight-changing strike, but Hussain secured the judges’ unanimous verdict.

The promotion’s action clip captures a brief exchange from the contest.

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ONE also posted the official winner announcement after the decision.

18-0 💪 Ubaid Hussain 🇵🇰🇬🇧 defeats Black Panther to extend his unbeaten streak and advance in the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix! See Asadula Imangazaliev's rematch with Aslamjon Ortikov RIGHT NOW at https://t.co/EAHzKQJubv!#TheInnerCircle39 | 🔴 LIVE NOW

🔴 Join The… pic.twitter.com/sVG08zJ69s — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) November 20, 2026

What the quarterfinal win means

This was an elimination match within an eight-man tournament rather than a championship defense. ONE’s tournament outline places the divisional title on the line whenever the reigning champion competes, while the eventual Grand Prix winner also receives the tournament’s silver belt. Hussain has advanced one stage, not won either prize.

His place in the field followed his August victory over Isannuea Sor Sasiwat at The Inner Circle 28, which earned him a main-roster contract. The bracket brought together the champion, five ranked contenders and two rising entrants. That format put an unbeaten newcomer and a much more experienced Thai opponent directly in each other’s path.

Hussain’s previous run also includes a first-round TKO of Sanpet Sor Salacheep and decision wins against Panpadej Looksuan, Brazil Aekmuangnon and Petnakian Sor Nakian. The Kiatphontip UK representative therefore arrived with a series of completed three-round assignments behind him, not only early finishes. Friday’s decision adds another full-distance success to that record.

How the decision was reached

ONE’s published Muay Thai rules distinguish three-round regular bouts from five-round world championship contests. Both use three-minute rounds with a minute between them, and athletes compete in four-ounce gloves. A Grand Prix quarterfinal does not automatically become a five-round match simply because a tournament place is at stake.

When a fight reaches the judges, the rules use round-by-round scoring under the ten-point-must system. The listed criteria include knockdowns, damage, clean strikes, aggression and ring positioning. The official result here is unanimous; no numerical scorecards were supplied in the inspected result listing or athlete records, so specific totals should not be inferred from that verdict.