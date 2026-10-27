Tomyamkoong Targets Rassafi Finish In Bantamweight Move

Tomyamkoong Bhumjaithai wants a stoppage against Yassir Rassafi to strengthen his case for a US$100,000 ONE Championship contract. In an October 27 written interview, the Thai striker explained how he is preparing for his first promotional bantamweight appearance.

The matchup is part of The Inner Circle 36 on October 30 at Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium. The official lineup places their Muay Thai contest between Xavier Gonzalez’s meeting with Exza Wankhongohm and the featherweight bout involving Petkhaokradong Lukjaomaesaithong and Abdelali Zahidi. Numsurin Chor Ketwina and Akram Hamidi headline the five-bout program.

A Taller Opponent And A Different Division

ONE’s athlete profiles list Tomyamkoong at 171 centimeters and Rassafi at 183. The Moroccan, nicknamed Salvador, represents Petchsaman Gym and is listed as 21 years old; his 22-year-old opponent trains at PK Saenchai Muaythaigym. The height gap is therefore 12 centimeters, but those measurements do not establish how either fighter will perform at close range.

Tomyamkoong identified Rassafi’s punches as his principal threat and described openings in his guard. He expects to adjust once their styles meet. His camp has emphasized attacks to the body and legs alongside his preferred elbows, rather than relying on one weapon.

Rassafi’s only completed ONE appearance ended in a majority-decision defeat to Mongkoldetlek Por Pim-on at The Inner Circle 29. The September 4 result leaves him seeking his first promotional victory, not defending a winning streak of his own.

ONE’s original report described Rassafi using jabs, head kicks and movement effectively early in that debut. Mongkoldetlek answered with body kicks and right hands in the second round, then landed a left-hook knockdown in the third. That late swing decided a contest in which the newcomer had initially kept the veteran outside.

The Results Behind Tomyamkoong’s Turnaround

The official record shows four successive wins after knockout losses to Suriyanlek Por Yenying and Rittidet Sor Sommai. A decision over Denkriangkrai Mavinn Muaythai began the recovery. Tomyamkoong then knocked out Watcharaphon Singha Mawynn 34 seconds into round two and stopped Bejenuta Maximus at 1:41 of the third.

The following official highlights show those two earlier finishes; neither clip depicts the forthcoming Rassafi bout.

His most recent win required a different response. ONE’s June 12 report records two first-round body-shot knockdowns against Anar Mammadov. Tomyamkoong survived, countered with a second-round left-hook knockdown and used elbows from the clinch. He continued with kicks and close-range work in the final round before receiving a unanimous decision. The event’s results page independently confirms that three-round flyweight outcome.

A Contract Remains The Objective, Not A Guarantee

Tomyamkoong credits training and greater comfort with four-ounce gloves for his improvement. He said the heavier division better suits him, while another win would let him pursue other contract contenders. He has received two bonuses, but has not announced a main-roster deal.

He told ONE:

“A contract is always on my mind. Winning this fight should put me in a prime position to get it.”

His remarks frame that award as an ambition, not a promised consequence of victory. The Inner Circle portion is listed separately from ONE Friday Fights 176 on the same evening, with membership viewing through ONE’s streaming service.