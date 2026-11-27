Tom Keogh has secured the main-roster opportunity he was chasing. ONE Championship announced a US$100,000 contract for the Irish featherweight on November 27, following his fourth consecutive knockout victory in the promotion.

The announcement came at The Inner Circle 40 in Bangkok. ONE’s official results list Keogh’s win over Abdelali Zahidi as a knockout at 2:22 of round two at Lumpinee Stadium. The new agreement is a separate development from the bout itself: the promotion has confirmed a contract, not a championship booking or an immediate title shot.

Keogh had entered the show as one of the prospects seeking that step up. The announced Inner Circle 40 lineup placed him on the same Muay Thai program as Yodkhunpon, Detchawalit, Worapon and Kongklai.

Ready for the BIG TIME 🏆 Tom Keogh scores a US$100K contract after four straight knockouts in ONE! 💰#TheInnerCircle40 | 🔴 LIVE NOW

🔴 Join The Inner Circle for only USD9.99/month at https://t.co/EAHzKQJubv.

🟢 NEW 👉 Log in with LINE! No account? Sign up to watch select past… pic.twitter.com/MjKdMh6clo — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) November 27, 2026

Four Opponents, Four Finishes In ONE

The organization’s updated athlete record now shows four wins, no losses and a 100 percent finishing rate for the Warriors Gym Dublin representative. All four entries are Muay Thai bouts, rather than a combined total drawn from different combat sports.

His run began against Mahan Fotouhi, with a first-round knockout recorded at 2:12. Sobhan Aghaei lasted 46 seconds of the opening round in the next appearance. Michael Baranov then took him into the second, where Keogh finished at 0:46. Zahidi therefore became the second opponent in that sequence to survive the first round, but neither of those longer contests reached the judges.

Those earlier results also show why the contract pursuit was built on more than one successful night. ONE’s written profile of the Irishman describes a body-shot finish against Fotouhi, a calf-kick stoppage of Aghaei and a knee against Baranov. His finishing record had developed through different weapons before this latest appearance.

4 FIGHTS, 4 KOs 🔥 Tom Keogh 🇮🇪 stays perfect in ONE with a phenomenal finish of Abdelali Zahidi!#TheInnerCircle40 | 🔴 LIVE NOW

🔴 Join The Inner Circle for only USD9.99/month at https://t.co/EAHzKQJubv.

🟢 NEW 👉 Log in with LINE! No account? Sign up to watch select past… pic.twitter.com/W5qdIFK6SR — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) November 27, 2026

A Dublin Project Reaches The Main Roster

The promotion’s November 26 feature traces his start to an unlikely connection: his father worked in a bakery alongside Cian Cowley. When Cowley took over Warriors Gym Dublin, Keogh and his sister became the first children to join its new class. He was 11, and Cowley remains his coach.

Success was not immediate. The same written account says Keogh lost his first six amateur contests after beginning competition at 14. He continued through the regional circuit and later put together six successive stoppage wins before ONE signed him.

His ambitions have already extended toward featherweight Muay Thai champion Nico Carrillo. Friday’s announcement changes Keogh’s roster position, but does not settle that potential matchup. ONE’s contract post names no next opponent or date.

The distinction matters on a show where other prospects, including Detchawalit in his own contract pursuit, also arrived hoping to earn an agreement. Keogh’s award is now official; it should not be treated as an automatic reward promised to every winner on the card.