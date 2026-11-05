Titus Proctor Targets Early Knockout, ONE Contract Against Maciej Karpinski

Titus Proctor wants to knock out Maciej Karpinski in the first two rounds and strengthen his case for a US$100,000 ONE Championship main-roster contract. In written remarks published by ONE on November 5, the unbeaten New Zealander outlined a boxing-led approach without dismissing his opponent’s danger.

Their lightweight Muay Thai contest is part of The Inner Circle 37 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok on Friday, November 6. The official card separates that members-only program from ONE Friday Fights 177, which takes place on the same date at the same venue. Proctor is not fighting for a world championship on this card.

The 22-year-old wants to vary his range and add high kicks and left hooks to his attacks. He treats the experienced European champion as a worthwhile step forward rather than an opponent to overlook.

Proctor told ONE:

“I want to mix in my hands, my boxing, some good body rips and uppercuts.”

The Opponent And The Early-Finish Goal

Karpinski’s promotional record shows why the ruleset matters. He stopped Donny Smith in the second round of their Muay Thai meeting at ONE Friday Fights 113, with the official athlete listing giving the time as 1:05. His other recorded ONE appearance ended in a first-round knockout loss to Bogdan Shumarov under kickboxing rules.

Proctor sees protecting his 22-0 record and adding knockouts as a way to earn bigger opportunities. The 2023 King in the Ring winner, whose childhood included foster care, believes his first two promotional appearances have shown only part of his ability.

The official highlight below is from Proctor’s October 2025 debut against Liu Quan, not his upcoming Karpinski fight.

Those two appearances produced different outcomes. His official ONE ledger lists a third-round knockout of Liu Quan at ONE Friday Fights 130, followed by a unanimous decision over Tun Min Aung at The Inner Circle 18. The knockout came at 1:23; the decision required all three rounds, giving him one finish from two ONE victories.

The latter contest took place on June 12 at Lumpinee, on the Inner Circle portion of a shared event with ONE Friday Fights 158. That result supplies a recent distance-fight reference point for his current preference for an early finish. It should not be confused with the November 6 bout, which has not happened yet.

Eersel Is A Benchmark, Not A Booking

Longer term, he wants to test his youthful aggression against Regian Eersel, while acknowledging how difficult that challenge would be. For now, beating Karpinski comes first: neither a contract nor a title opportunity has been promised.

ONE currently lists Eersel as its lightweight champion in both Muay Thai and kickboxing. His record includes a fourth-round knockout of George Jarvis at The Inner Circle 33 and a five-round decision over Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong in kickboxing. That two-sport standing explains the scale of the benchmark Proctor has chosen, not an agreement for them to fight.