Superlek Plans More Aggressive Approach Against Anar Mammadov At ONE Friday Fights 178

Pressure and patience shape the plans for Superlek Jitmuangnon against Anar Mammadov at ONE Friday Fights 178. In ONE’s November 13 written interview, the fighters explained contrasting approaches to their bantamweight Muay Thai bout.

He told the promotion:

“I want to be a bit more aggressive when going for the finish and make it better than before.”

Buoyed by his preparation and supporters, Superlek believes he has improved substantially. He praised Mammadov’s punching speed and power but questioned his endurance under pressure. He plans to exploit his perceived reach advantage and accumulate damage before attacking, while acknowledging either man could hurt the other.

Mammadov favors patience over a rushed attack

Mammadov, a gymmate of Rhouni, watched Superlek in person and respects his kicking technique. He plans to start farther away, study openings and avoid rushing. Despite believing he can deliver a knockout, he acknowledged that he could suffer one himself. He declined future callouts to focus on this fight.

Two decision wins meet a one-win, two-loss ONE record

The promotion’s athlete records show how differently the pair arrive here. Superlek, 23, represents Jitmuangnon Gym and has two ONE wins, both by unanimous decision: one over Sonrak Fairtex at ONE Friday Fights 10, followed by another against Rhouni at ONE Friday Fights 172.

Azerbaijan’s Mammadov, 30, is listed with Team Mehdi Zatout. His debut ended with a TKO of Komawut FA Group 44 seconds into Round 2 at ONE Friday Fights 128. Subsequent unanimous-decision defeats came against Yodlekpet Or Atchariya at ONE Friday Fights 134 and Tomyamkoong Bhumjaithai at ONE Friday Fights 158. The official profiles list Superlek at 175 centimeters and Mammadov at 173 centimeters; they do not supply a reach measurement.

Friday’s broadcast arrangements

The bantamweight Muay Thai contest is scheduled for Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium on November 13. The current official event page places it atop the Friday Fights lineup. The separate Inner Circle program includes Rodtang Jitmuangnon against Nong-O Hama. Athletes on the weekly platform pursue US$100,000 main-roster contracts; neither fighter has been awarded one here.

ONE’s viewing guide lists Friday Fights from 8:30 p.m. in Bangkok, or 1:30 p.m. UTC. United States and Canadian viewers can watch on beIN Sports USA from 8:30 a.m. Eastern or 5:30 a.m. Pacific. The promotion also lists its YouTube and Facebook channels and its streaming service, with geographic restrictions.

In the United Kingdom, coverage starts at 1:30 p.m. GMT through Sky Sports’ app, website and YouTube channel. Inner Circle begins two hours earlier and has a separate, exclusive subscription broadcast. Viewers should check the distribution for their particular program rather than assume both share the same access.