Songchainoi To Face Rifdean Masdor At The Inner Circle 41 On December 4

Songchainoi Kiatsongrit and Rifdean Masdor will meet at The Inner Circle 41 on December 4, giving two former ONE atomweight Muay Thai title challengers a new assignment after defeats to Nadaka. ONE Championship announced the pairing on November 15, placing the Thai and Malaysian strikers on its Bangkok program.

The official poster identifies Lumpinee Stadium as the venue. The advertised broadcast begins at 6:30 p.m. Thailand time, or 6:30 a.m. Eastern, through ONE’s Inner Circle subscription service. That is the show’s start time, not a confirmed ring walk for this particular contest.

The matchup is billed as atomweight Muay Thai. ONE’s announcement does not designate it a championship fight or promise the winner another shot at the belt. Nadaka remains the champion whose recent defenses connect the two contenders, but neither man has been announced as his next opponent.

Two Different Tests Against Nadaka

Rifdean’s title challenge ended on October 17 at Tokyo’s Ariake Arena. In the co-main event of ONE SAMURAI 4, Nadaka stopped the Malaysian in round two. The promotion’s finalized result records a TKO at 58 seconds, rather than a decision after the scheduled championship distance.

ONE’s original account described Rifdean attacking with kicks and a spinning backfist in the opening round before Nadaka dropped him with a counter left hook. In the second, the champion evaded another spinning attack and landed the high kick that brought the referee’s intervention. Those exchanges ended Rifdean’s five-fight winning streak.

Atomweight ASSASSINS ⚔️ Former ONE World Title challengers collide when Songchainoi meets Rifdean Masdor on December 4 at The Inner Circle 41! What's your prediction?#TheInnerCircle41 | Fri Dec 4 at 6:30PM ICT/6:30AM ET

🔴 Join The Inner Circle for only USD9.99/month at… pic.twitter.com/2NnCMFsEVA — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) November 15, 2026

Songchainoi’s own championship opportunity lasted the full five rounds at ONE SAMURAI 1 on April 29. Nadaka won unanimously, using movement and counters to manage the challenger’s pressure. Songchainoi found moments with knees in the clinch and a right hand, but could not consistently solve the champion’s distance control.

That was not their first meeting: Nadaka had also beaten him at a regional event in Tokyo in April 2023. The later championship contest therefore already represented a rematch, unlike the newly announced December pairing. The two losses happened in different settings and should not be confused with one another.

The Form Behind The December Booking

The Thai’s latest listed ONE appearance was another difficult points contest. Banluelok Sitwatcharachai beat him unanimously over three rounds at The Inner Circle 27 on August 21. Songchainoi caught kicks and countered early, then pressed forward with punches, but Banluelok’s output and movement carried the decision. That result preceded Banluelok’s subsequent push toward a contract.

ONE’s current athlete ledger lists Songchainoi with ten promotional wins and four losses. His preceding two defeats came against Numsurin Chor Ketwina and Nadaka, both by unanimous decision. The record distinguishes those ONE appearances from a complete professional Muay Thai career total; it is not an overall lifetime record.

Rifdean’s route to his title challenge included a first-round knockout of Javad Mozafari on June 19. The finish came after 94 seconds at The Inner Circle 19 and secured a US$100,000 main-roster contract. His previous win, against Petkiattisak O Sansuk, required three rounds and a unanimous decision rather than another early stoppage.

The Sor Sommai representative’s official promotional ledger now shows seven victories and two defeats, with five wins by stoppage.