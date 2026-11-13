Shimon Yoshinari To Face Nong-O In ONE Muay Thai Grand Prix Semifinals

Shimon Yoshinari and Nong-O Hama have their next tournament assignment. ONE Championship confirmed on November 13 that the Japanese contender will meet the Thai former champion in the semifinals of its 2026–2027 Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix, putting two generations of strikers on the same side of the bracket.

The promotion announced the pairing through its official account after their quarterfinal appearances in Bangkok. The announcement does not specify a semifinal date, venue or broadcast slot; the live-event information attached to the post refers to Friday’s ongoing show, not a newly scheduled return.

A different opponent than the one Shimon had discussed

Before facing Ramadan Ondash, Yoshinari had welcomed the possibility of meeting Rodtang. The draw offered that route, but did not guarantee the opponent. Nong-O’s advancement has instead produced a meeting with another former ONE champion, so that earlier prospective matchup is no longer his immediate tournament path.

The first semifinal is SET 🏆 Shimon 🇯🇵 squares off with Nong-O 🇹🇭 for a spot in the finals of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix! Who will win this generational Muay Thai clash? @ssshimong #ONEFridayFights178 | 🔴 LIVE NOW

🌍 Live TV broadcast in 195+ countries… pic.twitter.com/Qzcw3sIoYJ — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) November 13, 2026

Yoshinari qualified by taking a unanimous decision over Ondash at ONE Friday Fights 178. ONE’s written account places his professional record at 28-1, while its official result announcement lists him at 7-0 in the promotion. He entered the quarterfinal fourth in the flyweight rankings, one position ahead of his Lebanese opponent. The EIWA Sports Gym representative had already secured a US$100,000 main-roster contract and stopped Suablack Tor Pran49 at ONE SAMURAI 3 in September before entering this tournament.

MASTERFUL 💯 Shimon defeats Ramadan Ondash by unanimous decision to improve to 7-0 in ONE and advance to the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix semifinals against Nong-O! @ssshimong #ONEFridayFights178 | 🔴 LIVE NOW

🌍 Live TV broadcast in 195+ countries (check local… pic.twitter.com/mzEh80DC98 — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) November 13, 2026

Nong-O came through the separate Inner Circle 38 program, also at Lumpinee Stadium, with a unanimous decision over Rodtang. The promotion’s written report describes a second-round head-kick knockdown and a third round in which he used the clinch to protect his advantage. The 40-year-old’s experience now becomes part of the test awaiting the 22-year-old Yoshinari.

INSTANT CLASSIC 🏆 Nong-O defeats Rodtang by unanimous decision to advance to the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix semifinals! 🔥#TheInnerCircle38

🔴 Join The Inner Circle for only USD9.99/month at https://t.co/EAHzKQJubv.

🎁 Save 10% on your first month with code… pic.twitter.com/6NS4i1aWv5 — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) November 13, 2026

The bracket remains bigger than this pairing

The eight-fighter tournament lineup also includes reigning flyweight champion Asadula Imangazaliev. His quarterfinal title rematch with Aslamjon Ortikov is scheduled for The Inner Circle 39 on November 20. That contest is still ahead, and Friday’s announcement does not settle the other semifinal or identify a finalist.

ONE has described the tournament’s ultimate prizes as its silver Grand Prix belt and the undisputed flyweight Muay Thai world championship. Nong-O is a former bantamweight champion, not the current flyweight titleholder; reaching this stage does not transfer Imangazaliev’s championship to either man.

Friday’s qualification bouts were not distributed identically. ONE had moved Yoshinari–Ondash to the opening slot of Friday Fights 178 for its global free broadcast, while Nong-O–Rodtang remained on the membership-based Inner Circle show. That earlier access arrangement should not be read as confirmation of how their forthcoming semifinal will be shown.