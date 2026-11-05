Selina Flores Meets KANA At ONE Fight Night 50

Selina Flores will welcome KANA to ONE Championship’s Muay Thai division at ONE Fight Night 50. The promotion confirmed the atomweight pairing on November 5, adding a new ruleset assignment for the Japanese kickboxer to its final U.S. primetime event of 2026.

The show is scheduled for December 18 in the United States, with action beginning at 2 a.m. UTC on December 19 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok. ONE’s Japanese announcement advertises U-NEXT coverage for its audience; the event is billed on Prime Video for U.S. viewers.

For Flores, the booking follows her September split-decision defeat to Stamp Fairtex. ONE’s announcement identifies her as a multi-time WBC Muay Thai champion who had arrived in the promotion with four consecutive wins before extending that streak in her debut.

Her official ONE record now stands at one win and one loss, both in Muay Thai. She beat Marie McManamon by unanimous decision at ONE Fight Night 36, before taking Stamp through three full rounds at ONE Fight Night 47. Neither appearance ended with a stoppage.

The promotion lists the American at 28 years old and 167 centimeters tall. Her first two assignments each lasted the scheduled nine minutes, giving her eighteen minutes of ONE competition before this next matchup.

KANA Arrives From A Six-Fight Kickboxing Run

KANA brings a different promotional history. Her athlete profile records six ONE appearances, all in kickboxing, with three wins and three losses. Her most recent result was a unanimous decision over Yu Yau Pui at ONE Fight Night 46 in August, following a decision loss to Vero.

The Japanese striker also has ONE victories over Moa Carlsson and Stamp. Her other defeats came against Anissa Meksen and Phetjeeja. The Phetjeeja contest went five rounds; the other five listed appearances were three-round bouts. Those results describe her kickboxing record rather than an established ONE Muay Thai campaign.

Before joining the organization, she won the 2019 K-1 World Grand Prix and held its flyweight championship over the following four years. ONE lists the 34-year-old with Team Aftermath. Her earlier pursuit of a Phetjeeja rematch concerned kickboxing, a separate championship route from this assignment.

Four-Ounce Gloves And Round-By-Round Scoring

Under ONE’s published Muay Thai rules, the athletes compete in four-ounce gloves. Non-championship bouts consist of three three-minute rounds, separated by one-minute breaks. Judges score each round using the ten-point-must system, rather than judging the entire contest as one continuous round.

Punches, kicks, knees, elbows and legal throws can produce a knockout. The rules also provide for a technical knockout after three knockdowns in one round or four across the bout. If the points are level, knockdowns lead the listed tiebreaking criteria, followed by damage, clean strikes and aggression with ring generalship.

The December Card Spans Three Disciplines

The developing card also lists Kade Ruotolo against Ok Rae Yoon in lightweight MMA and Maurice Abevi against Dzhabir Dzhabrailov at welterweight. Its other advertised Muay Thai pairings are Suablack Tor Pran49 against Jordan Estupinan and Bampara Kouyate against Ricardo Bravo.

Diogo Reis’ title defense against Carlos “Bebeto” Oliveira supplies the submission-grappling championship match. Flores–KANA is listed as a non-title atomweight Muay Thai contest, not a championship fight or an MMA debut.