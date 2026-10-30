Samingdam, Kyaw Swar Win Rematch Set For ONE Friday Fights 178

Samingdam Looksuan and Kyaw Swar Win will meet again at ONE Friday Fights 178 on November 13. ONE Championship announced the bantamweight Muay Thai rematch on October 30, giving the Myanmar fighter another opportunity against the opponent who beat him by unanimous decision earlier this year.

The bout is scheduled for Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok. It is a new booking, not a change to the official result of their first meeting. No championship is attached to this matchup in the announcement, and neither athlete has been awarded a main-roster contract as part of the booking.

The March Decision Remains On Both Fighters’ Records

Their previous contest took place at ONE Friday Fights 147 on March 20. The promotion’s event record and both athlete pages list Samingdam as the unanimous-decision winner after three rounds. ONE’s new Thai-language announcement describes Kyaw Swar Win pressing forward while Samingdam used counters, and says disagreement among fans about that close fight helped bring about the rematch.

That explanation is the promotion’s account of the reaction, not an overturned verdict or a finding of a judging error. The return bout gives the pair a chance to produce a less disputed outcome without erasing what happened on the scorecards in March.

Samingdam has continued winning since then. His most recent appearance ended in a unanimous decision over Yodphupa Petkiatpet at ONE Friday Fights 154 in May. The archived promotion clip below shows that separate contest, not footage of the upcoming November rematch.

Samingdam’s Streak Meets Kyaw Swar Win’s Rebound Bid

The Thai fighter’s official promotional record stands at 10 wins and three losses. His current run includes six consecutive victories, with a split decision over Komawut FA Group preceding the Kyaw Swar Win and Yodphupa wins. Five of those six victories went to the judges; the other was a third-round knockout of Amir Naseri.

Kyaw Swar Win has had a more uneven start to his ONE career. His four recorded appearances produced two wins and two losses: a second-round stoppage of Muga on debut, the defeat to Samingdam, a unanimous decision over Slatan Jitmuangnon, and then a split-decision loss to Komawut. That sequence makes this a rebound opportunity rather than an attempt to extend an unbeaten promotional run.

The Komawut matchup was part of The Inner Circle 27 in August. The second archived clip concerns that chapter of Kyaw Swar Win’s record; neither video should be mistaken for action from a fight that has yet to happen.

ONE lists Samingdam, 24, with Looksuan, and Kyaw Swar Win, 25, with Fairtex Training Center. The former is recorded at 165 centimeters and the latter at 170 centimeters. Their November assignment is under Muay Thai rules in the promotion’s 135-to-145-pound bantamweight division, not an MMA or kickboxing contest.

The announcement identifies a possible seventh straight ONE victory as Samingdam’s immediate sporting target while he pursues a global-roster contract. It does not promise that winning this bout alone will secure one.

ONE’s announcement lists an 8:30 p.m. start in Thailand, or 13:30 UTC, with coverage through its Thai Facebook page, YouTube channel, Watch.ONEFC.com, and Channel 7HD. These are the announced viewing options for the November 13 show.