Rungrawee Tingnotepadriew PK has changed camps before facing Harry Purvis at The Inner Circle 40, outlining his preparation in a written interview published by ONE Championship on November 26.

The Thai striker explained his decision directly:

“The reason for that transition was because I didn’t have enough sparring partners to choose from at my old gym.”

Three months into training at PK Saenchai Muaythaigym, he reports renewed motivation and new lessons alongside Yod-IQ, Prajanchai and Tawanchai. The move places him in the same environment that shaped Yod-IQ’s preparations for his own title opportunity.

A return to Muay Thai after two different setbacks

ONE’s official athlete record puts the recent losing sequence in perspective. Rungrawee lost a five-round unanimous decision to Regian Eersel in a lightweight kickboxing championship bout, then suffered a second-round knockout against George Jarvis in Muay Thai. Those defeats came under different rules rather than in consecutive Muay Thai appearances.

Before that sequence, he beat Youssef Assouik by unanimous decision over three rounds. His earlier ONE record also includes a split-decision kickboxing win over Bogdan Shumarov and a second-round Muay Thai stoppage of Shakir Al-Tekreeti. The upcoming assignment returns him to the discipline in which those latter two Muay Thai victories were recorded.

Purvis’s kicks shape the preparation

Purvis, a Northern Kings fighter making his promotional debut, has ten knockouts among 15 career wins, according to ONE. Rungrawee has emphasized kick defense while preparing either to meet pressure or force a retreating opponent toward the ropes. He identifies speed, agility and explosiveness as decisive, crediting demanding, scientifically informed training rather than promising a specific finish.

Under ONE’s published Muay Thai rules, a non-title contest consists of three three-minute rounds with one-minute rests. Fighters use four-ounce gloves, and judges score each round under the ten-point-must system. Knockdowns lead the listed judging criteria, followed by damage, clean strikes and aggression or ring control. That framework gives the tactical contest between kicking offense and defense a concrete scoring context; this is not a five-round championship defense.

The promotion’s event listing confirms the lightweight matchup at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok on Friday, November 27. It belongs to The Inner Circle portion of the event, topped by Yodkhunpon against Detchawalit, with Worapon facing Kongklai in the co-main event.

The accompanying ONE Friday Fights 180 lineup is a separate section of the same Bangkok program. Its main event pairs Denkriangkrai with Thway Lin Htet. Rungrawee’s written assessment concerns his own preparation, not a newly announced change to either card.