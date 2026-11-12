Rodtang, Nong-O Cleared For Grand Prix After Weigh-Ins

Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Nong-O Hama have cleared weight and hydration testing for their November 13 Grand Prix quarterfinal. ONE Championship reported the completed checks on Thursday, November 12, with Rodtang at 134.6 pounds and Nong-O at 134.4.

Shimon Yoshinari and Ramadan Ondash also registered 134.8 pounds apiece. ONE specified that Ondash completed his requirements outside the scheduled testing window, while confirming that his bout would proceed. The announcement did not provide his urine-test reading or announce a purse deduction. Rodtang and Nong-O are ranked second and third in the division, with Shimon fourth and Ondash fifth.

What the testing qualification means

ONE’s published regulations place flyweight above 125 pounds and up to 135. Clearance involves both the scale and a hydration assessment; reaching the weight limit alone does not satisfy the organization’s testing process.

The event-week procedure uses a supervised urine sample and a refractometer. A specific gravity of 1.025 or below meets the hydration standard. An athlete who passes must then weigh in immediately, and passing hydration and making the contracted weight must happen consecutively.

Those who do not complete both requirements during the three-hour window can still submit a hydrated sample afterward. The general policy provides for negotiating a catchweight when the official hydrated weights are within 105 percent of each other, with a percentage of the unsuccessful athlete’s purse going to the opponent. That general provision is not evidence that a particular deduction has been imposed here.

Two broadcasts, one side of the bracket

The Rodtang–Nong-O meeting headlines The Inner Circle 38 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, with the subscription stream carrying that contest. Shimon against Ondash instead opens ONE Friday Fights 178, a placement ONE announced separately to make that quarterfinal available free to its global audience.

The winner of the Japanese–Lebanese matchup will face the winner of the all-Thai main event in the semifinals. Shimon arrives after stopping Suablack Tor Pran49 at ONE SAMURAI 3 in September. Ondash’s recent victories over Suriyanlek Por Yenying and Johan Ghazali underpin his place in the field.

The other two quarterfinals are scheduled for November 20: reigning flyweight Muay Thai champion Asadula Imangazaliev against Aslamjon Ortikov, and Black Panther against Ubaid Hussain. Those bouts form the opposite half of the eight-man tournament.

ONE’s tournament explainer distinguishes the silver Grand Prix prize from the divisional world championship. Non-title contests use three three-minute rounds, while fights carrying the world title use five. The reigning champion’s belt is at stake whenever he competes in the bracket, so a title change can occur before the final. The eventual tournament winner is due to hold both championships.

Neither of Friday’s quarterfinals includes Imangazaliev, so those winners advance without becoming the divisional world champion that night. The tournament explainer leaves the dates and locations of the semifinals and final for later announcement; November 13 is the beginning of that route, not a one-night championship tournament.

Thursday’s clearance is the completed pre-fight development, not a result or a guarantee that every later event-week condition will remain unchanged. For earlier context, see Rodtang’s explanation of his nutrition preparations.