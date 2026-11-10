Ramadan Ondash Targets Shimon Finish, Welcomes Possible Rodtang Fight

Ramadan Ondash wants to stop Shimon Yoshinari in their November 13 Grand Prix quarterfinal and is already comfortable with the possibility of fighting his former idol, Rodtang Jitmuangnon. In a November 10 interview published by ONE Championship, the Lebanese contender questioned Yoshinari’s power while acknowledging his speed.

Ondash said he intends to use punches, kicks and elbows, declined to disclose his specific finishing setup, and identified his hands as the likely decisive weapon. He believes his punching has improved as he has grown. His respect for Rodtang would not soften his intention to beat him if they meet.

The 20-year-old also distinguished his championship ambition from his immediate priorities: he wants to prove himself, concentrating on training and the opponent rather than allowing the belt to become a distraction.

Two quarterfinals put that potential matchup within reach

ONE’s current event listing places Yoshinari against Ondash in the co-main event of The Inner Circle 38 at Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium. Rodtang faces Nong-O Hama in the headline bout. Those are separate opening-round contests, not a scheduled Rodtang–Ondash fight; both men would need to advance for that semifinal to happen.

The November 13 program streams for members through The Inner Circle. The event page lists its opening time as 11:30 a.m. UTC, corresponding to 6:30 p.m. in Bangkok. A separate nine-bout ONE Friday Fights 178 card follows the members’ show, so the two Muay Thai Grand Prix matches should not be confused with that later card’s main event.

For Ondash, the immediate obstacle is an opponent who has translated technical skill into results. ONE’s November 9 preview lists Yoshinari at 27-1 overall, with no losses since entering the promotion in late 2024. The Japanese southpaw earned his main-roster contract after beating Johan Ghazali in April and subsequently knocked out Suablack Tor Pran49 in September.

The belt follows a different set of tournament rules

Ondash’s own move to flyweight followed a close defeat against Aliff Sor Dechapan at strawweight. The same official preview records subsequent wins over Suriyanlek Por Yenying and Ghazali, explaining why he now arrives as an established contender rather than a newcomer seeking a contract. The same preview lists Ondash’s overall record at 14-4. The promotion’s current rankings place Yoshinari fourth and Ondash fifth. The listings pair Ondash with Tiger Muay Thai and Yoshinari with Eiwa Sports Gym. Neither occupies the first three contender positions, held by Ortikov, Rodtang and Nong-O respectively; the bracket gives both a route past that ranking order.

ONE’s preview clip uses archive action, not footage of the upcoming Yoshinari bout.

ONE’s published tournament guide makes an important distinction between advancing through the bracket and challenging for the world championship. Non-title tournament matches use three three-minute rounds. Fights involving the championship use five three-minute rounds, with the title changing hands if its holder loses even before the tournament final.

Reigning champion Asadula Imangazaliev is on the other side of the draw. His quarterfinal against Aslamjon Ortikov is scheduled for November 20 at The Inner Circle 39, alongside Black Panther against Ubaid Hussain. The eventual Grand Prix winner will hold both the tournament distinction and the divisional championship; ONE’s guide leaves the semifinal and final dates to later announcements.