PTT Details Illness Recovery Before Hamza Rachid Return

PTT Apichart Farm says illness interrupted his comeback after losing to Julio Lobo. In a November 12 ONE interview, he described rebuilding his conditioning before facing Hamza Rachid.

ONE reports that a severe cold and fever delayed his return. PTT said he resumed physical preparation promptly, and attributed two earlier cancellations to Rachid withdrawing. With additional time to study each other, he expects both men to arrive with established plans.

Their bantamweight Muay Thai bout is scheduled for November 13 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, on The Inner Circle 38. The members-only program is separate from the free ONE Friday Fights 178 broadcast later that evening. Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Nong-O Hama headline the subscription show in a flyweight tournament quarterfinal; PTT’s contest is not part of that Grand Prix. The promotion advertises US$100,000 global-roster contracts for prospects on the show, but does not announce a guaranteed award for this bout.

The Thai believes his durability remains intact and says he has addressed the mistakes behind his stoppage defeat. He promised a more committed opening:

“We’re holding nothing back, going full throttle from the start.”

A stoppage broke a three-fight winning run

The official results give that defeat a precise place in his recent form. Lobo stopped him at 2:01 of round two at The Inner Circle 20. Before that setback, PTT had won three consecutive ONE appearances through three different methods: a split decision over Alessio Malatesta, a majority decision over Ratchasiesan Laochokcharoen and a third-round knockout of Arian Esparza. The Esparza finish also came at 2:01, but one round later than the Lobo stoppage.

He identifies Rachid’s quick hands and movement as the danger. Training partner Antar Kacem warned him about the Moroccan’s heavy punches and jab. PTT remains undeterred and hopes to join friends Nabil Anane and Sinsamut Klinmee on the global roster.

Rachid brings two finishes and a warning from a teammate

Rachid’s official ONE record supplies the background to that warning. He knocked out Kampeetewada Sitthikul at 47 seconds of round two, then stopped Kacem at 33 seconds of round three. Those are his two listed promotional appearances, both victories inside the distance. The official matchup graphic lists his overall record as 19-2. His profile identifies Elamghari Muaythai Team and lists him at 180 centimeters, two centimeters taller than PTT.

Public preparation in Pattaya

The comeback preparation has included a public appearance at Venum Training Camp in Pattaya. ONE’s November 10 photo report documented PTT working alongside Asadula Imangazaliev and Black Panther before their respective November assignments. It listed the Thai’s overall record as 114-25, distinct from the smaller promotional record. The accompanying photographs show him working pads and throwing body kicks, rather than providing evidence of a completed bout or a medically certified recovery.

Within ONE, the 29-year-old Team Mehdi Zatout fighter is 3-2. His first appearance ended in a split-decision loss to Elies Abdelali, so the subsequent winning streak already represents one successful response to a setback. Friday brings a different test: his previous rebound began against an opponent he beat on the scorecards, whereas Rachid has yet to require a decision in the promotion.